Watch now: Loyola Chicago upsets No. 1-seed Illinois with stellar defense in NCAA Tournament second round game

Adam Miller hit a 3-pointer and a Kofi Cockburn dunk with 8:54 remaining got the team energized but they still trailed by as many as 14 in the first half.

Loyola's Keith Clemons hit a 3 to make the score 33-19 but a 3-point play by Cockburn followed by a dunk by Illinois' center on a beautiful pass from Andrew Curbelo got the Illini to the half on a positive note even if they were down by nine, 33-24.

Krutwig, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, led Loyola with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal in the first half. He finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

"Krutwig is outstanding, tremendous matchup. He dominated the game. He's a difficult matchup and an awfully good player who makes everybody else better," Underwood said.

Cockburn had seven points in the first half to lead Illinois. Dosunmu was a non-factor early with four points and four turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

