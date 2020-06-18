Watch now: Mark Tupper's top five games No. 3, Illinois football knocks off undefeated Ohio State in 2007

Four determined runs. Four on-target touchdown passes.
Those were the difference-making plays by Illini quarterback Juice Williams in Illinois’ 28-21 victory over No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Ohio State on a November Saturday in 2007.
It was an upset that rocked the college football world since Ohio State entered the game having won 28 consecutive regular-season games, was taking aim on a second consecutive trip to the national championship game and had 105,453 fans at Ohio Stadium to watch it all happen.
Juice Williams made sure they left the stadium in a state of shock.
Williams threw four touchdown passes including a third-quarter strike to Decatur’s Marques Wilkins that would prove to be the winning margin.
But it was what Williams did with his legs in the fourth quarter that saved the day and made Ohio State coach Jim Tressel an unpopular man in Columbus, Ohio.
Illinois was holding onto a 28-21 lead when it took the ball with 8:09 to play. On fourth down and less than a yard from the Illini 33, coach Ron Zook readied his punt team.
But Tressel called timeout (he counted too many Buckeyes on the field) and given a chances to reconsider, Zook decided to gamble.
Actually, Williams lobbied for a chance to pick up the first down, telling Zook, “Coach, you don’t think we get half an inch? He looked at me and got on the headset to (offensive coordinator Mike Locksley).
“Then he said, ‘If you don’t get it I’ll hurt you,’” Williams said.
Williams assumed Locksley would call a play for standout running back Rashard Mendenhall. Instead, he called a quarterback sneak.
Williams muscled his way for two yards and Illinois continued its drive. Then on third-and-seven from the Illini 38, Williams ran up the middle for 12 yards. And on third-and-10 from the 50, Williams picked up 12 more on a quarterback draw. And on third-and-two and with Ohio State holding no timeouts, Williams gained three, sealing the Buckeyes’ fate.
Illinois nearly played an error-free game with no turnovers and one penalty. Against an Ohio State defense that had given up an average of 43.5 yards rushing in Big Ten play, the Illini ran for 260.
The result of the game threw the Big Ten into some chaos. Ohio State’s national championship hopes were over. And after the Illini beat Northwestern the following week, thrilled orange and blue fans were packing their bags for the Rose Bowl.
It was the highlight of the Ron Zook coaching era. And an upset that has been relived many times in the years since.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. Follow him on Twitter: @MarkTupper
