Watch now: Mark Tupper's top five games No. 4, Illinois topples top-ranked Wake Forest to take over No. 1 spot

Illinois' James Augustine, left, and Luther Head defend against Wake Forest's Chris Paul (3) during first half action in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2004. Illinois' 91-73 thrashing of No. 1 Wake Forest before a nationwide television audience puts the college basketball world on notice and a win over Arkansas Saturday might make the Illini No. 1 for the first time since January 1989. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Illinois' Deron Williams defends against Wake Forest's Jamaal Levy during their game at the Assembly Hall in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Dec.1, 2004. Illinois' 91-73 thrashing of No. 1 Wake Forest before a nationwide television audience puts the college basketball world on notice and a win over Arkansas Saturday might make the Illini No. 1 for the first time since January 1989. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
Four days earlier in Indianapolis, No. 5 Illinois offered a glimpse of how good this team could be.
Facing off against No. 24 Gonzaga and with legendary coach John Wooden watching, Illinois built a 38-point lead before winning 89-72.
But now came a much stiffer test as the Illini took on No. 1-ranked Wake Forest at the Assembly Hall. Wake Forest was led by All-American point guard Chris Paul.
This would be a nationally televised test to see if Illinois truly was one of college basketball’s elite teams early in the 2004-05 season.
With Roger Powell and Dee Brown blazing the way, Illinois overcame early foul trouble by Deron Williams and steamrolled Wake Forest 91-73.
Four days later the Illini were ranked No. 1.
Powell scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half. Brown scored all of his 16 before halftime. Combined, they knocked down 14 of their 17 first-half shots. Throw in Luther Head’s efffective defense on Paul and the Illini cruised, at one time opening a 32-point lead.
Deron Williams picked up his second foul three minutes into the game but Rich McBride did a nice job filling in.
The margin of victory was totally unexpected.
“I don’t know what to say,” Dee Brown said. “We’ll leave it at that.
“After that performance, you tell me. We made a statement that we’re pretty good. We’re one of the best if not the best team in the Big Ten. Hopefully we’ll continue to get better and be one of those teams in March that makes noise.”
This contest, played on Dec. 1, 2004, was the game that opened the nation’s eyes to Illinois.
Three days after disposing with Wake Forest, Illinois beat Arkansas at Little Rock and they catapulted to No. 1 in the Top 25, where they would remain for the rest of the regular season.
Illinois remained unbeaten through the first 29 games, finally losing in the regular-season finale at Ohio State. Illinois won three more taking the Big Ten Tournament championship, won two more at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis and two more at the NCAA Regional in Rosemont before beating Louisville in the Final Four semifinal in St. Louis.
In the national championship game, Illinois came up short against North Carolina, 75-70.
Illinois was a team that looked good most of the time and sensational much of the time. Never did it appear more dominant than the night it clobbered Wake Forest.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. Follow him on Twitter: @MarkTupper
