Watch now: Mark Tupper's top five games No. 4, Illinois topples top-ranked Wake Forest to take over No. 1 spot

“After that performance, you tell me. We made a statement that we’re pretty good. We’re one of the best if not the best team in the Big Ten. Hopefully we’ll continue to get better and be one of those teams in March that makes noise.”

This contest, played on Dec. 1, 2004, was the game that opened the nation’s eyes to Illinois.

Three days after disposing with Wake Forest, Illinois beat Arkansas at Little Rock and they catapulted to No. 1 in the Top 25, where they would remain for the rest of the regular season.

Illinois remained unbeaten through the first 29 games, finally losing in the regular-season finale at Ohio State. Illinois won three more taking the Big Ten Tournament championship, won two more at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis and two more at the NCAA Regional in Rosemont before beating Louisville in the Final Four semifinal in St. Louis.

In the national championship game, Illinois came up short against North Carolina, 75-70.

Illinois was a team that looked good most of the time and sensational much of the time. Never did it appear more dominant than the night it clobbered Wake Forest.

Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. Follow him on Twitter: @MarkTupper

