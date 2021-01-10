Watch now: Maryland grinds out upset win over No.12 Illinois basketball

"Late in the game, we didn't make winning plays. We had a lot of chances and we missed free throws down the stretch, gave up rebounds and a kick-out 3. I think we didn't play well enough down the stretch to win the game."

Dosunmu led the team in scoring but it was Kofi Cockburn who dominated the first half to give the Illini a foothold on the inside. Cockburn had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half as the Illini took a 34-32 lead into halftime. Maryland found their answer to stop him in the second as Cockburn was limited to five points to finish with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

"I think (Maryland) was doubling him and we should have done a better job of getting him more looks," Dosunmu said. "(Kofi) was very efficient and every time he got it — if he got a shot off — it was a great shot."

Both teams failed to take advantage of cold streaks by their opponents. The Illini were scoreless for five minutes in the middle of the first half and Maryland was 2-for-10 in their finals shots before halftime, the Illini were only able to build a two-point lead at the intermission. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood put the team's shooting woes on his back.