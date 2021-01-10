Watch now: Maryland grinds out upset win over No.12 Illinois basketball

Tough night. We will bounce back.— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 11, 2021
CHAMPAIGN — Maryland men's basketball team only made three of its final 13 shots, but the last two baskets were daggers to Illinois' heart in the Terps' 66-63 upset of the No. 12 Illini at the State Farm Center on Sunday.
A 3-pointer by Hakim Hart gave Maryland the lead 62-61 with 1:18 left and a bucket from Darryl Morsell extended that lead. A last second 3-point attempt by Ayo Dosunmu clanked off the rim and Maryland celebrated.
Dosunmu's 23 points were on 8-for-23 shooting and the final desperation shot was one that he regularly practices.
"I thought it was going in and I thought I had a great look. I work on that shot a lot after practice and in warm ups," Dosunmu said. "You never know when you have to bring it out. It looked good but it hit the back rim. I think (tonight) is just a bump in the road and I think that we will play better.
Dosunmu started rough, shooting 2-of-11 in the first half, but sank a 3-pointer to open play in the second. Midway through the second, he quickly went on a personal 7-0 run including an impressive layup between Maryland defenders who could only watch him drive by. But the rim seemed to get small for the Illini as the clock ran down, hitting 25-of-61 shots on the night.
"Late in the game, we didn't make winning plays. We had a lot of chances and we missed free throws down the stretch, gave up rebounds and a kick-out 3. I think we didn't play well enough down the stretch to win the game."
Dosunmu led the team in scoring but it was Kofi Cockburn who dominated the first half to give the Illini a foothold on the inside. Cockburn had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half as the Illini took a 34-32 lead into halftime. Maryland found their answer to stop him in the second as Cockburn was limited to five points to finish with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
"I think (Maryland) was doubling him and we should have done a better job of getting him more looks," Dosunmu said. "(Kofi) was very efficient and every time he got it — if he got a shot off — it was a great shot."
Both teams failed to take advantage of cold streaks by their opponents. The Illini were scoreless for five minutes in the middle of the first half and Maryland was 2-for-10 in their finals shots before halftime, the Illini were only able to build a two-point lead at the intermission. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood put the team's shooting woes on his back.
"I'll take most of this one. This was allowing two consecutive days of not being very sharp in practice and that is ultimately on me," Underwood said. "It's a frustrating game and when you hold a team to one field goal in about nine minutes, you should be OK. We didn't finish anything yesterday and we were just as bad in practice yesterday as everybody saw today at finishing.
"I've got to reexamine what we are doing in practice and how we are going about it."
Illinois' Adam Miller connected on three 3-pointers in the first half as the one bright spot in the Illini outside shooting game, but was held scoreless in the second.
Illini defensive Trent Frazier missed a large chunk of the second half after being injured underneath Maryland’s basket with 1:32 left in the first half. A Maryland player's arm came down quickly and landed on Frazier’s shoulder and he had to be helped off the court. Frazier returned in the second half but was limited in his effectiveness on both sides of the ball.
"There is no doubt we missed Trent defensively. If a guy can't feel like he can shoot and it feels like (an injury) is bothering him, it doesn't take long for the other bench to figure that out and just not guard him," Underwood said. "He was sore and we will have a little more knowledge (on Monday) as to what it was."
The Underwood-led Illini teams have struggled against Maryland, recording one victory in five meetings. The Terps swept last year's series that included a one-point defeat, 59-58, by then-No. 3 Maryland team in College Park.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Illini at the State Farm Center and the Illini will now prepare to face Nebraska on the road on Wednesday.
"(For me) being a team leader, I emphasized to the team that we can't let this go from one to a two," Dosunmu said. "We lost and have to learn from it and watch a lot of film and get ready for Nebraska. That's how the Big Ten is and we will be fine. We have to lock in a little more."
