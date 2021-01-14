Watch now: New Illini football assistant coaches Aaron Henry and Terrance Jamison bring a personal connection with Bret Bielema

Henry finished his Wisconsin playing career with seven interceptions, 23 defended passes and 181 career tackles. As a senior in 2011, Henry was a First-Team All-Big Ten performer and quarterfinalist for the LOTT IMPACT Trophy, which honored defensive players with the IMPACT acronym for: Integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity.

"Playing for him, he was very straight forward and honest human being. He doesn't beat around the bush about anything. Everyday walking into that building as a player, you knew what you were going to get," Henry said. "He was tough but I think that was why we won a bunch of games."

Henry was briefly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders and, after being released in 2012, a visit to Arkansas to see Bielema put him on the path of coaching.

"I went and helped with a three-day full-pad camp and he had about 300 players there. He offered 15 players and I spoke with nine of them one-on-one and shared my personal experience as a player at Wisconsin," Henry said. "Of the nine parents I spoke to, they all committed to him. As I was getting ready to leave, he gave me a big hug and he said that he wanted me to stay."

