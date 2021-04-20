Watch now: Running back Chase Brown happy with Illinois' power running scheme

"We appreciated the fans and I was glad that we were able to have fans. It was a really cool experience to look around and seeing some familiar faces. I'm sure it is only going to get better as the vaccine gets spread out more," Brown said. "We had our friends and family last year but it wasn't the same. For fans to have the opportunity to watch us play and see the new offense was exciting."

Said Bielema: "It was neat to hear new voices in the stands and see the group out there. I had only been in the stadium as a visitor, never as the home team coach so there was a great reaction from the crowd. Hopefully it is a great indicator of how much more we can grow."

Tight ends take big role

Of Brandon Peters' 12 completions on Monday, eight passes were completed to tight ends. Junior Luke Ford led the group with five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown and junior Daniel Barker had three catches for 29 yards.

Ford didn't see much action last season with two receptions for 15 yards in eight games played and two starts. Bielema sees a bigger role for Ford this season and has been impressed with his work this spring.