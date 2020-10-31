Watch now: Short-handed Illinois can't muster up a win against Purdue

The Illini were one more defensive stand away from nearly climbing out of a massive hole caused by sub-par coverage on the back end of the defense and turnovers. It was shades of last season's loss to Michigan where Illinois had a backup quarterback — though not fourth string — and almost climbed out of another self-induced hole.

“It kind of shows our fight and it’s a different Illinois team than past years where a lot of guys would have rolled over. I think it shows our passion and our fire," said Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen, who cleared concussion protocol and was able to play. "Obviously there are a lot of negatives after a loss but I think there are some positives you can take out of that and that being one of them, the fight in the fourth quarter being down 21."

Taylor connected on a couple of passes on the drive, Illinois took advantage of one of Purdue's 11 penalties, this one a defensive pass interference, and fortuitous drop that would have been an easy Boilermakers interception. After Purdue left the door open with two fumbles and penalty after penalty for 94 yards, the Illini appeared poised to kick the door down, avenge a loss last week and land an important short-handed win.

Then, on fourth-an-10 from the 15-yard line, Taylor dunked the ball down to running back Mike Epstein short of the sticks.