Watch now: Spring ball and offensive install underway for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football got spring football underway Tuesday.

That meant the first days for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and quarterback Tommy DeVito as well as a bunch of newcomers in the first full offseason in Brett Bielema’s tenure.

With practice getting underway, one thing took center stage. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and the defense got some more continuity after a full season that was successful, but the offense sputtered.

That forced Bielema into firing Tony Petersen and hiring Lunney, which means this spring means a new offense and the start of an install.

At the center of that is a new quarterback. Tommy DeVito will be the biggest star of the offseason as the transfer from Syracuse who is the favorite to start next season.

He’ll pair with Lunney for just one season, but will be given a large part of the responsibility of getting the offense to improve on a lackluster 2021 season.

DeVito has been described by the coaching staff as a confident individual, and will try to bring some of that to a passing game that has struggled.

"Both of them together, the bring a lot of swagger to the team," receiver Isaiah Williams said. "Tommy, like one of those guys like, he's just happy to be on the field. When you are on the field with Tommy you’re just happy. It's a great feeling. He's got that swagger to him."

Lunney is the main person responsible for turning the offense around, and started installing the new tempo offense with the team. It featured a quick pace on repetitive drills in the open sessions to media members.

"He's a player's coach," offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. "He looks us in the eyes and tells us this is what we're going to do and this is how we're going to do it and that's something I really like."

With running backs Josh McCray and Chase Brown, the Illini have talent at the skill positions to have a good ground game.

“You win conference championships running the football and that’s never going to change,” Lunney said.

The offense will have new offensive lineman, with Palczewski and Julian Pearl the only returning starters. Junior college lineman Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams will be in the mix with returner Jordyn Slaughter and others for those open spots.

But a lot of things are up for grabs with the team just starting this process. Lunney said players will have to “earn the right to get the football” and with a new system and a new coach, a lot of lineups and personnel are starting from scratch.

That will change quickly now that practices are underway.

“Ultimately there’s no substitute to being in the heat of the battle with a lot of those guys and that heat of the battle for us is spring practice,” Lunney Jr. said.

That install and how effective the offense is will be the biggest storyline of the offseason and have the most bearing on the team’s success in 2022.

"At the end of the day, my goal is to earn their trust as their coordinator,” Lunney said. “I have a responsibility to do that.”

