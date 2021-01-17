Watch now: Tough foul on Illinois' Kofi Cockburn could have been spark against Ohio State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We knew they were going to crash the board and they were No. 1 in league. We worked for three days on hitting and making contact with guys and we were down nine at half on the glass (20 to 11)," Underwood said. "The first possession of the game was an offensive rebound (for them). That will tell you where our focus is.

"We've got to put five guys on the floor who will be competitive and not ride the emotional waves of good and bad and just play."

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting media access to practices, how exactly the Illini prepare for games is unclear this season but, according to Underwood, it is not a pretty picture.

"We finish practices like a high school JV team," Underwood said. "Our emotional concentration and ability ... It doesn't matter if we go an hour and a half, it doesn't matter if we go three hours. I've structured practices every way possible.

"This week for example, we ended practice in a horrible fashion. It doesn't matter if you put them in a line and run them. You can chew them out. You can compliment them. You can rally them. We have to get this figured out."

