Watch now: Trent Frazier's return as super-senior brings stability as Illinois continues to juggle its roster

"I'm very excited to have Trent return. That gives us a tremendous defender and he has done it throughout his career. We are talking about a guy who is a major part of this program growing and becoming better," Underwood said. "He is the elite perimeter defender in college basketball. He's the energizer bunny and his motor never stops. He stepped in when Ayo was out and was a proven scorer again, just like he was early in his career."

The chance again to have a larger and different role in the starting lineup without Dosunmu helped shape Frazier's decision.

"That's one of the things (Trent) is excited about. He is always viewed as a capable scorer and he took on a role as a defender," Underwood said. "The one thing I'm excited about is that maybe we can continue to play really fast. I think we have a team makeup of an outstanding 3-point shooting team. We were a good 3-point shooting team but we didn't take a lot of them. I like our speed and Trent is an unbelievable two-way player."

Underwood said he's certain Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili will leave the team but Cockburn could still return to the roster as he did after declaring for the NBA Draft following his freshman season. He is continuing to work out with team trainers. Underwood is also in communication with Miller as he continues to manage the changeover of his roster.