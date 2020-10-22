Watch now: U of I athletic director Josh Whitman shares leadership insights at virtual Community Leaders Breakfast

DECATUR — A leader isn't made just by having a title. It is your actions that will make you one.
That was one of many message on leadership that University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman delivered at the Herald & Reveiw's Community Leaders Breakfast on Thursday.
The event was co-sponsored by Archer Daniels Midland Co., the Central Illinois Regional Airport and DCC Marketing and was held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitman, who has been the Illini's athletic director since 2016, played tight end for Illinois from 1997-2000. After attending the University of Illinois College of Law, Whitman has served as athletic director at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Washington University in St. Louis and lastly, Illinois where he has overseen the rebuilding of the men's basketball and football programs.
But just having a title like athletic director doesn't make an effective leader, Whitman said.
"I think too often people are assigned leadership positions because of title and they give themselves permission to not be a leader because they don't have one of those titles, and I think that is an absolute fallacy," Whitman said. "We have opportunities to be leaders in our own way and a lot of it ultimately comes back to how you define leadership.
"For me, leadership is all about influence. You try to influence people every day. The people who are around you, the people who work with, your family members, the community. By being an effective leader, you are trying to influence the way they think and the way they act, or try to influence the decisions they make, and that's a good thing."
A goal of the Community Leaders Breakfasts is to give community members an opportunity to hear new ideas from unique voices, and the virtual setting of this year's events opened it up to a larger audience."
In addition to the herald-review.com, the event also was shared on the websites of the Herald & Review's sister papers, The Pantagraph in Bloomington and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier in Mattoon.
"We were so excited to have the opportunity to feature Josh Whitman as our featured speaker," said Lee Enterprises Regional Marketing Director Jonell Kehias. "We have been hoping to have him as speaker, but his busy schedule never quite worked with our breakfast schedule.
Support Local Journalism
"While we would have loved to have listened to Josh in person, the virtual format allows more people to access his presentation. Josh’s leadership message is so timely, we will continue to promote the video across all our sites."
Whitman said when leading, a key is understanding that you are being examined, and how you handle challenges influences everyone in an organization.
"If you are in chaos — and in college athletics, we often are — generally the order of the day is challenge and so I want to be seen as being calm and in control, and so people can look to me and feel confidence and feel calmness," he said. "Good work never happens under duress or when people are so stressed that they can't function properly. A big role I think for an effective leader is to take the pressure out of those situations."
Building trust among student athletes, coaches and staff is Whitman's No. 1 key to becoming an effective leader.
"You have to be genuine and you have to be true to yourself when you determine who you want to be. For me it really boils down to a single word and a single concept — trust," Whitman said. "I think that leadership rises and falls with trust. If you try and mold yourself into something that someone else wants you to be they are going to see through that and they're going to know that is not who you are and that is immediately going to destroy trust.
"Don't be afraid to make yourself vulnerable. Sometimes in a particular environment you have to admit when you make a mistake and you have to admit when you don't know something. People are very attuned to what is genuine, and they will know if you try to, 'Fake it till you make it,' as the expression goes."
As the Illini football team returns to action Friday evening against No. 14 Wisconsin, Whitman reflected on this time since the pandemic began as the biggest challenge he has had as an athletic director. He said building trust with his program has helped him through.
"This has definitely been by far the greatest test of me as a leader that I have ever experienced and very likely will ever experience," he said. "It has been a chance to really evaluate what our values are and really focus on the trust questions and be able to communicate and all the things that go into building trust.
"It has been a challenge but one that as time passes we will look back on as a moment where we learned a lot about one another and have become closer."
Meet the members of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!