Watch now: University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman speaking at virtual Community Leaders Breakfast

"When (Josh) came to athletics in Illinois, he had a lot of work to do in building winning teams," Demirjian Huss said. "When he talks about it, he talks about it from staff to facilities and the strategy of building those winning teams.

"Winning means a lot more than just a win or loss in a game. I think he'll also talk about his commitment to athletics and not just the high-profile sports."

Demirjian Huss sees a direct connection between the passion athletes have for sports and the passion that entrepreneurs bring to their companies.

"They have that drive and they have that perseverance and the goal-oriented approach to things and the winning spirit to have what it takes to continue to strive for excellence," she said. "Those are all very important characteristics to student-athletes and another thing I think Josh is going to talk about is his commitment to those student-athletes both on and off the field, and the impact that that has long term on the careers of these kids."