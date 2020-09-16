Watch now: University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman: 'This is a day we can smile' about the return of Big Ten football

The Illini practiced on Wednesday under the 20-hour per week mandate and more information about when training camp will be rebooted after an abrupt stop on Aug. 11 is not yet available. Eventually a schedule will come out, which figures to have six division games and two cross-division games along with a championship week that will have the top seeds in each division play as well as No. 2 vs. No. 2, No. 3 vs. No. 3 and so on.

In theory, the conference will still be eligible to participate in the four-team College Football Playoff and any potential bowl games. Last weekend, the Big Ten sat on the sideline while the ACC and Big 12 began their season. The beginning of the SEC season is still more than a week away. Even without general ticket sales and a mostly empty Memorial Stadium, Wednesday's announcement opened the door for a bit of fall normalcy in a year that's been anything but.