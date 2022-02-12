Watch now: What you need to know about Northwestern at Illinois

About Illinois: Illini had a four-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Purdue … Kofi Cockburn is eighth in the country in scoring (21.6 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (11.2 rebounds per game). … Point guard Andre Curbelo is back as the team’s sixth man and scored 15 points against the Boilermakers on Tuesday. … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.8 points and 3.9 assists), Alfonso Plummer (15.2 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.5 points per game) as perimeter scorers. … Da’Monte Williams is the glue-guy that is second on the team with 5.7 rebounds a game and 3.1 assists. He’s Illinois’ record holder for career games played.

About Northwestern: Wildcats have won three straight after loss to Illinois in late January. Guard Boo Buie leads the team with 15.5 points per game and 4.8 assists per game. … Pete Nance leads the team with 7 rebounds a game and is second to Buie with 15.1 points per game. He had 21 in the team's first meeting and is shooting 41.5% from 3 this season. … Ryan Young is a crafty center off the bench who gives them lineup flexibility to either play big or small with more guards. Young averages 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. … Ty Berry shoots 39.4% from 3 and hit some timely shots in the team's first meeting while Chase Audige has scored in double figures in each of the past three games.