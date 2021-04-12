What you need to know about attending the 2021 Illinois football Orange and Blue spring game

WALK-UP TICKETS: If seats remain on game day, fans will have the opportunity to claim tickets at the ticket locations on Kirby Ave. To ensure seating, fans are encouraged to claim tickets in advance of game day.

PREMIUM SEATING: Suite holders will have access to their seats for the Orange and Blue spring game. Current suite holders will be sent a request form in the coming days. The Colonnades Club and 77 Club will not be utilized for fan attendance during the spring game. Club members are encouraged to acquire tickets through the ticket link.

STUDENT TICKETS: Students can claim tickets for the student section in the north end zone in pairs.

PARKING: Parking is available in the NW and SW lots at State Farm Center as well as E-14 on the southwest corner of First and Kirby. Due to COVID-19 protocols, tailgating will not be allowed.

CONCESSIONS: Concessions stands will be open in the Great West Hall with special student concessions in the north end zone.

GATES: Gates open one hour prior to the game at 6 p.m.