Watch now: Illinois State football season opener postponed

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team has waited 14 months to play, and after Wednesday's announcement the Redbirds are going to have to wait another week.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed Saturday's ISU season opener at Missouri State "due to adverse weather conditions, playing field readiness and to ensure a safe environment for student-athletes from both institutions."

The game has been rescheduled for April 17 at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo.

According to Missouri Valley associate commissioner Mike Kern, the Plaster Stadium Sport Turf playing surface has had ice on it for a week and now has 5-8 inches of snow on top of that.

It was determined, Kern said, that while the snow could be removed, the ice could not without damaging the artificial surface. The Missouri State grounds crew determined the field would not be playable until Monday at the earliest.

Meanwhile, ISU coach Brock Spack is "frustrated" by the decision.

"I don't understand it. We offered to play here. They said 'no, we don't want to lose a home game,'" Spack said. "We have done everything right. Our grounds people have done a fabulous job. We can play on our field. We haven't missed a practice. We practiced today (Wednesday)."