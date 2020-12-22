Watch now: Malcolm Miller sitting out this season for Illinois State basketball, but grateful for early diagnosis

NORMAL — Malcolm Miller watched every Illinois State basketball game from the Redbird bench last season as a redshirt.
That's about the only similarity to this season for the 6-foot-4 walk-on guard from Shelbyville.
Like many of his ISU teammates, Miller contracted COVID-19 in August after students returned to campus. After a 14-day quarantine, Miller returned to workouts in September but felt something wasn't quite right.
"They became difficult to get through," said Miller.
At the urging of ISU athletic trainer John Munn, Miller underwent an EKG, stress test, MRI and cardiac MRI.
Miller said he was diagnosed with chronic scarring and inflammation of his heart.
"What triggers it is whenever a virus attacks your heart," said Miller. "That's probably what happened and it's probably COVID (related), but there's no way to know for sure."
For Miller, that meant no basketball or anything strenuous for a minimum of six months.
In other words, his 2020-21 season was over before it started.
"I was really depressed about it, actually," said Miller. "Right before they said that, they said I would be back in a week or two, and then they told me I was out for six months. It was just a weird feeling. I never had a season-ending injury like that."
Miller scored 2,397 points in his prep career at Shelbyville High School, which stands 42nd on the all-time state list. He was a two-time Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Player of the Year and an Associated Press Class 2A first-team All-Stater.
ISU invited Miller to join the team as a preferred walk-on. He practiced all season and traveled on the road with the Redbirds a year ago while redshirting in order to preserve a year of eligibility, working on the scout team to get ISU's regulars ready for the next opponent.
"Now it's just a different perspective," said Miller. "I am picking up on more stuff, but it's just different having to sit out 6-7 months straight and not do anything."
Miller said his mother, Jill, was with him when doctors told him there would be no basketball this season.
"She just was sad as I was, but on the other hand she was happy they did catch it and I'm out and they didn't want it to progress any more serious than it is now," he said.
Miller saw Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in a game Dec. 12 against Florida State.
While Johnson also had COVID-19 earlier, it hasn't been determined if that was the cause of his collapse. Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday.
"That did make me think a little bit," said Miller. "I felt like a couple times it was getting really bad and I didn't know what was going to happen, so I would always take myself out of practice because I knew couldn't go anymore.
"It makes you think and makes me grateful for Munn our trainer, who realized that and said you have to stop and see what this is and not keep pushing."
Miller still attends all of ISU's practices and even sneaks in some shots beforehand and afterwards without straining himself.
ISU head coach Dan Muller knows it is difficult for Miller not to be on the court with his teammates.
"Two things helping him are he's a great kid and has great family support," said Muller. "That gives him stability while he's dealing with something this life changing. And his buddies, Matt Chastain and Taylor (Bruninga), are at almost every practice. They get to chop it up, and that's 100% been really good for him."
Miller agreed having Chastain and Bruninga around to talk to during practices has been good for him.
Chastain (knee) and Bruninga (foot) had to retire from basketball before this season. Chastain still gets out on the court and helps out on the court in practice when he's physically able.
"That's really been a big help," said Miller. "I'm really good friends with them after last year. I just hang out with Chas whenever he's not practicing or hang out with Taylor the whole time because he's not practicing at all now. It helps out a lot."
Waking up and knowing there won't be practice that day remains difficult for Miller.
"I still involve myself as much as I can and point out things that I see or get involved in helping the guys everyday," he said.
Miller is hopeful that he can resume his career sometime in March.
"As soon as they tell me I'm good and I'm released, I'm going to get right in the gym and do whatever they let me do and get back as fast as I can," he said.
