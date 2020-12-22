Watch now: Malcolm Miller sitting out this season for Illinois State basketball, but grateful for early diagnosis

Miller saw Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in a game Dec. 12 against Florida State.

While Johnson also had COVID-19 earlier, it hasn't been determined if that was the cause of his collapse. Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday.

"That did make me think a little bit," said Miller. "I felt like a couple times it was getting really bad and I didn't know what was going to happen, so I would always take myself out of practice because I knew couldn't go anymore.

"It makes you think and makes me grateful for Munn our trainer, who realized that and said you have to stop and see what this is and not keep pushing."

Miller still attends all of ISU's practices and even sneaks in some shots beforehand and afterwards without straining himself.

ISU head coach Dan Muller knows it is difficult for Miller not to be on the court with his teammates.

"Two things helping him are he's a great kid and has great family support," said Muller. "That gives him stability while he's dealing with something this life changing. And his buddies, Matt Chastain and Taylor (Bruninga), are at almost every practice. They get to chop it up, and that's 100% been really good for him."