Watch now: MVC notebook: Getting plenty of rest, fluids important while playing on consecutive days

NORMAL — A quiet Gentile Arena without any fans went almost silent Monday when Cameron Krutwig crumbled to the floor late in the second half against Illinois State.
Loyola's 6-foot-9, 260-pound senior center was clutching his right leg in pain. Ramblers head coach Porter Moser hurried out to check on Krutwig, a two-time all-league first-team choice and possible MVP this season.
Turns out it was just a cramp, much to Moser's relief. After getting stretched out by the athletic trainer, Krutwig limped to the bench and didn't play again as Loyola cruised to an 86-55 victory in Chicago.
Yet it might be a lesson well learned for Loyola, Krutwig and the rest of the MVC as it embarks on playing league games on back-to-back days this season to limit travel because of safety concerns due to COVID-19.
"Krut has to get his fluids. He's a big guy. He sweats a lot," said Moser. "We're playing back-to-back games, just like we were in a tournament. Maybe it's a sign for the next game that, 'Krut, you have to get even more fluids in you.' "
Loyola's Marquise Kennedy also suffered an ankle injury after Krutwig went down. Moser said he thought Kennedy would be fine and teams can't worry about possible injuries from playing two games in two days.
"You're mindful of getting your rest and being as fresh as you can," said Moser. "You've got to put your time in with recovery in those 24 hours between the games."
Even though the scores didn't reflect it (Loyola won, 90-60, on Sunday), ISU head coach Dan Muller thought his team knew better what to expect Monday from the Ramblers.
"We watched a lot of clips and it helped us offensively prepare for them. We didn't score as many points, but we executed offensively and got better looks so that helped," said Muller. "Fatigue got a couple of our guys, which it shouldn't over the course of the season. But we're both playing back to back."
The first weekend of back-to-backs featured sweeps by one home team (Loyola over ISU) and one road team (Drake over Indiana State) along with two splits (Missouri State at Northern Iowa, Evansville at Southern Illinois).
Bradley didn't play at Valparaiso because of positive COVID-19 test results among Valpo's Tier I personnel of players, coaches, managers and staff. That also postponed this weekend's Valpo series against ISU at Redbird Arena.
Bradley-Loyola off: On Wednesday, perhaps the most important series of this MVC season was pushed back. Bradley had to postpone its games against Loyola at Carver Arena in Peoria on Saturday and Sunday because of a COVID-19 positive case in its program.
Bradley coach Brian Wardle said the Braves have practiced once since their last game Dec. 22 at Missouri. Their next full team practice is Jan. 7.
Next week's Bradley at UNI series was pushed back a day and now will be played on Jan. 10-11.
If ISU and Loyola had not just played, the MVC could have the Redbirds and Ramblers face each other this weekend with their opponents unable to participate.
The MVC plans to reschedule all the postponed games. There are two open weekends in the schedule (Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 20-21) for rescheduled games which will be announced at a later date.
Swing of 30 points: UNI had the most dramatic reversal last weekend. Missouri State throttled the Panthers — who have lost last year's league MVP, junior guard AJ Green, to a season-ending hip injury — by 20 points on Sunday before UNI took an 85-75 win the next day.
Ironically, it was the first victory against a Division I team for the MVC preseason favorite Panthers (2-5) this season.
“This was the best feel that we had in terms of the toughness, the team sticking up for each other, togetherness that it requires for your group to move forward,” said UNI coach Ben Jacobson.
Evansville ends skid: Perhaps the most surprising opening series game came in Carbondale.
Evansville, mired in a 19-game MVC losing streak after going 0-18 last season, made a school-record 17 3-pointers in shocking previously unbeaten Southern Illinois, 84-72, on Monday.
"I think the back-to-back games can favor you if you can make the right adjustments and your guys carry them out. Our poise, willingness to pass and spacing were excellent," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter, whose team lost to the Salukis, 63-57, on Sunday.
"Tonight reaffirmed that you need to stay the course, take the possession that you have at hand, do your job and support one another."
Penn leading Drake: The MVC decided not to have a Player of the Week for the first weekend, instead combining the first two weeks. Unofficially, Drake's Roman Penn might have taken the honor.
The junior guard shot 13 of 19 from the field and averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds as the Bulldogs increased their best-ever start to 11-0 with victories at Indiana State (81-63 and 73-66). Penn leads the MVC with 6.1 assists while scoring 12.1 points and shooting 61.8% from the field.
