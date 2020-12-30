Watch now: MVC notebook: Getting plenty of rest, fluids important while playing on consecutive days

Loyola's Marquise Kennedy also suffered an ankle injury after Krutwig went down. Moser said he thought Kennedy would be fine and teams can't worry about possible injuries from playing two games in two days.

"You're mindful of getting your rest and being as fresh as you can," said Moser. "You've got to put your time in with recovery in those 24 hours between the games."

Even though the scores didn't reflect it (Loyola won, 90-60, on Sunday), ISU head coach Dan Muller thought his team knew better what to expect Monday from the Ramblers.

"We watched a lot of clips and it helped us offensively prepare for them. We didn't score as many points, but we executed offensively and got better looks so that helped," said Muller. "Fatigue got a couple of our guys, which it shouldn't over the course of the season. But we're both playing back to back."

The first weekend of back-to-backs featured sweeps by one home team (Loyola over ISU) and one road team (Drake over Indiana State) along with two splits (Missouri State at Northern Iowa, Evansville at Southern Illinois).