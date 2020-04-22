Warrensburg-Latham graduate Garrett Shea among Merle Chapman award winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior Garrett Shea was recognized as the school's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Merle Chapman Leadership award winners, the league office announced Wednesday.

The award, which began during the 2002-03 academic year, is named after the long time football coach/athletics director at Millikin and the second commissioner of the CCIW. Chapman served in that capacity from 1997-2002.

This award is presented to the student-athletes that best exemplify the traits that Chapman displayed and encouraged during his three-plus decades of service as a teacher, coach and mentor to the athletes, coaches and administrators of the CCIW. Those traits are loyalty, enthusiasm, leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence.

Shea was a first team all-CCIW selection last season. The Warrensburg-Latham product also reeled in D3baseball.com All-Central Region honors, was named the team's Most Valuable Player in 2019, and is a two-time CCIW Player of the Week winner. For his career, Shea hit .308 at the plate with 14 home runs, 87 RBI, and 71 runs scored.