Warrensburg-Latham graduate Garrett Shea among Merle Chapman award winners

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior Garrett Shea was recognized as the school's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Merle Chapman Leadership award winners, the league office announced Wednesday.
The award, which began during the 2002-03 academic year, is named after the long time football coach/athletics director at Millikin and the second commissioner of the CCIW. Chapman served in that capacity from 1997-2002.
This award is presented to the student-athletes that best exemplify the traits that Chapman displayed and encouraged during his three-plus decades of service as a teacher, coach and mentor to the athletes, coaches and administrators of the CCIW. Those traits are loyalty, enthusiasm, leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence.
Shea was a first team all-CCIW selection last season. The Warrensburg-Latham product also reeled in D3baseball.com All-Central Region honors, was named the team's Most Valuable Player in 2019, and is a two-time CCIW Player of the Week winner. For his career, Shea hit .308 at the plate with 14 home runs, 87 RBI, and 71 runs scored.
Senior wrestler Evan Betz of East Peoria and senior softball player Kalli Farmer of Columbia were selected as the winners representing Millikin.
Blasioli named to All-Freshman Team
DECATUR — Millikin freshman wrestler Zac Blasioli was named to the D3wrestle.com All-Freshmen Team.
The honor is given to freshman who qualify for the NCAA Division III wrestling tournament.
Earlier this month, Blasioli was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American Third Team. Blasioli qualified for the NCAA Championships, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blasioli finished the year with a 20-5 record competing at 125 pounds. He finished third at the CCIW Championships and was third at the NCAA Lower Midwest Regional.
