Watch now: CCIW Presidents announce plan to resume winter sports competition

BLOOMINGTON — A green light for the green and white — and the rest of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — was welcome news for Illinois Wesleyan basketball coaches Ron Rose and Mia Smith on Thursday.
The CCIW Council of Presidents announced a plan for winter sports competition with practices to begin in early January and competition to start no sooner than January 23.
“At this time, the COP has determined that if federal, state, local, and campus conditions are at a point that student-athletes can return to competition safely, and proper testing can be secured, then winter competition can commence,” the CCIW said in its statement. “Competition schedules will be released at a later date.”
The CCIW also stated “Conference officials will continue to monitor public health conditions within Illinois and Wisconsin and local and campus communities and the COP will reconvene in January to discuss if changes to this plan need to be made.”
“It was great news from the conference. It means we’re moving forward hopefully with a season,” Rose said. “Our guys are at home right now, but they are working out as if we are going to have a season. The presidents’ message was very positive, and we’re going to continue working toward that end.”
Illinois Wesleyan junior Doug Wallen on Saturday's critical CCIW matchup with Augustana. pic.twitter.com/24BSKLDmx5— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 7, 2020
“It’s kind of what I thought was going to happen all along, but it’s a big relief,” said Smith. “I am just so ready to watch my girls play. What I’m looking forward to the most is some sort of normalcy and being able to do what we love.”
Other winter sports at IWU are men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track and women's bowling. Men’s volleyball is considered a spring sport but is scheduled to begin its first season as a Titan varsity sport in January.
CCIW teams will play a conference-only schedule in basketball.
“The timeframe isn’t going to allow everybody to play twice,” Rose said. “Details of the schedule are still being worked out. But I’m not going to get wrapped up in details. I’m just excited the presidents have decided to move forward with things, and our guys are ecstatic as well.”
“We anticipate playing every team in the conference at least one time,” said Smith. “Geographically, we would be playing teams closer to us a second team. We’re hoping for 12 games and a (conference) tournament. That’s our goal.”
Wesleyan is not currently allowing teams or groups of any kind to participate in activities at Shirk Center, which has limited hours for individual use over Christmas break.
“We have a resourceful group that can sniff out a gym,” Rose said. “We’re really relying on them right now to come back in great shape and ready to practice. Our group is motivated. I expect our guys to come back ready to do.”
Both IWU basketball teams were allowed several weeks of practice starting in October and ending just before Thanksgiving.
“The only negative aspect is the first six weeks of practice we were very sharp,” said Smith. “We were potentially headed in a really good direction. To have to halt it was really disappointing. Our goal is to pick up where we left off.”
IWU athletic director Mike Wagner said the conference’s presidents and ADs put considerable effort into formulating a plan to return to action.
“This is a huge step forward,” Wagner said. “Everybody really wants it to happen, but they want to make sure if we do that it can be done safely for everybody involved.”
Titan teams will undergo COVID-19 testing before being allowed to resume practicing in early January. The entire Wesleyan student population will be similarly tested before the spring semester is scheduled to begin on Jan. 13.
“We will have the same testing requirements Division I has for all sports,” said Wagner.
As of now, spectators will not be allowed to attend games at Shirk Center.
“We hope at some point during the winter/spring we’ll be able to have them,” Wagner said, “but it’s definitely not a guarantee. It will be very fluid throughout the semester.”
According to Wagner, the CCIW is hopeful spring sports will have “as normal a season as possible.”
