Watch now: CCIW Presidents announce plan to resume winter sports competition

“We have a resourceful group that can sniff out a gym,” Rose said. “We’re really relying on them right now to come back in great shape and ready to practice. Our group is motivated. I expect our guys to come back ready to do.”

Both IWU basketball teams were allowed several weeks of practice starting in October and ending just before Thanksgiving.

“The only negative aspect is the first six weeks of practice we were very sharp,” said Smith. “We were potentially headed in a really good direction. To have to halt it was really disappointing. Our goal is to pick up where we left off.”

IWU athletic director Mike Wagner said the conference’s presidents and ADs put considerable effort into formulating a plan to return to action.

“This is a huge step forward,” Wagner said. “Everybody really wants it to happen, but they want to make sure if we do that it can be done safely for everybody involved.”

Titan teams will undergo COVID-19 testing before being allowed to resume practicing in early January. The entire Wesleyan student population will be similarly tested before the spring semester is scheduled to begin on Jan. 13.

“We will have the same testing requirements Division I has for all sports,” said Wagner.