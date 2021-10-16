Watch now: Tyler Maple keys Illinois Wesleyan defensive effort as Titans shut out Millikin

BLOOMINGTON — Tyler Maple broke up a fade pass in the corner of the end zone intended for Millikin standout receiver Colton Lockwood on fourth-and-goal from Illinois Wesleyan's 5-yard line.

That happened on Millikin's first drive during Saturday's 114th meeting between the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rivals at Tucci Stadium.

Little did the Big Blue know getting into the end zone would be so difficult.

"They could have kicked a field goal, but wanted to get a touchdown," said IWU senior linebacker Daniel Gibbons. "We showed we came ready to play today."

Maple was a star on defense and special teams as the Titans blanked Millikin, 14-0. It was the first time IWU shut out the Big Blue since 2008 and gave a much-maligned defense under first-year coordinator Matt Williamson something to savor.

The Titans were allowing 32.6 points and 443.6 yards per game thus far this season, which included a 52-3 blowout win over Elmhurst.

"It took us a few weeks to settle in at the beginning of the year. We tried probably upwards of 30 different guys in the starting lineup on defense," said Gibbons. "We're really finding our rhythm. It doesn't matter who we start."

IWU forced three turnovers, with Nick DiGregorio recovering a fumble thanks to Conor Murphy's strip sack and interceptions from freshmen Michael Alvardo in the second quarter and Frank Roti in the fourth quarter.

Murphy had a team-high seven tackles. The Titans held Millikin to 3 of 10 on third down and 0 of 3 on fourth down.

"We have guys rotate in throughout the game in the secondary and on the D-line," said Gibbons. "What's important to us is you come in and play with a high motor and you're physical the time you're in, and we'll give you a break when you need it."

IWU improved to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the CCIW ahead of next Saturday night's game against top-ranked North Central (6-0, 5-0) at Naperville.

Maple, a senior cornerback, shadowed Lockwood wherever he went and often without any help. Lockwood did make six catches for 113 yards, but Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte targeted him 16 times.

If that wasn't enough, Maple twice got to Jonathan Rukujzo punts before they bounced into the end zone and pinned the Big Blue (2-4, 2-3) at their own 7- and 1-yard lines, respectively.

"That's a potent team. Tyler Maple rose to the occasion," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "He talked all week about what he had to do and he delivered. That's a senior stepping up."

The Titans scored both their touchdowns in the second quarter when they had a strong breeze at their backs.

Seth Albin swept left and raced in on a 20-yard run to conclude a seven-play, 61-yard drive with 11:56 left until halftime. Andrew Stange added the first of two conversion kicks.

After Alvardo's interception, the Titans upped their lead when Sage Shindler connected with a wide-open Zack Tencza for a 9-yard score with 1:56 remaining until intermission.

Stange missed a 44-yard field goal attempt earlier in the second quarter and had a 35-yard attempt into the wind bounce off the left upright late in the third quarter.

"We've got to be better in the red zone," said Shindler, who went 23 of 31 for 207 yards. "We can't get stops on the 20 like that."

While the offense might not have capitalized like it wanted, the Titans held the ball for almost 34 minutes as Hamid Bullie led the ground game with 91 yards on 24 carries.

Eash told his team at halftime "winning the third quarter" was important as the Titans would have the wind advantage in the fourth quarter.

Millikin's second drive in the third quarter stalled at the Titans' 12. IWU, helped by two 15-yard penalties against Millikin, then took almost seven minutes off the clock before Stange's second missed field goal attempt.

"I thought our game awareness and game management was excellent," said Eash. "I'm disappointed we didn't get more points, but people have to look by that. Us flipping the field at the end of third quarter took a ton of time off the clock and kept our defense off the field. I thought that was a key."

IWU outgained Millikin in total yardage, 332-324. Pohrte completed 16 of 34 attempts for 228 yards after throwing for 316 yards and three TDs against the Titans in a 38-28 win in the spring that broke a 10-game losing streak to IWU.

Shindler was impressed watching IWU's defense from the sidelines.

"That's awesome. They're young and have taken a lot of heat, but honestly they're really good players," said Shindler. "To see them develop and turn into the defense we know they can be is great."

