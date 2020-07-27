'It's out of anyone's control.' Area football players react to postponement of CCIW fall sports

Valdez saw several other conferences postpone fall sports, but tried to remain positive that there would still be a fall football season

“I was a little bit ignorant saying this won’t happen to my conference," Valdez said. "I think we’ll be able to play. I always pushed it back saying this won’t happen to us."

All three players expressed some level of optimism and the opportunity to get acclimated to the college scene before playing any football games. Paradee, who will play wide receiver at North Central, said it's a good opportunity to learn the playbook and to continue to put on weight before playing in a game.

Booker is eager to get to campus and practice, learn the playbook and have the coaches see him in person. Of course he'd like to play in the fall, but that option isn't on the table.

“I’d love to suit up for a game and everything, but at the end of the day it’s out of anyone’s control so we just have to kind of pick out the positives," he said.