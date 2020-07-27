'It's out of anyone's control.' Area football players react to postponement of CCIW fall sports

DECATUR — Over the course of the last few weeks, NCAA Division III athletic conferences began postponing their fall seasons as the country wages war against the COVID-19 virus.
One conference one day, another conference the next. Try as Division III athletes might, some felt like it was a matter of time before their conference made the same decision.
On Monday, the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin announced the postponement of fall sports with the possibility open of those sports being played in the spring. That includes football, and several area athletes are affected.
According to the release, teams will be permitted to practice in the fall.
Millikin is a CCIW team and several former football standouts from the area play at North Central College, a CCIW team and the defending Division III national champion.
“I’m not too upset about it because I’ve had a while to think about it and I figured the season was going to get (postponed) because of the craziness that’s been happening," said Jacob Paradee, a Central A&M graduate and reigning Herald & Review Area Football Player of the Year who will be an incoming freshman at North Central.
“At least we get to have practice and lift still and do stuff with the team. For freshmen, it’s actually kind of a good thing then you get to build up your role on the team, get yourself out there, learn the offense and just get comfortable with the team. In a way, it’s pretty good for a freshman."
Paradee and Mount Zion graduates Aaron Valdez and Jayse Booker are among several area athletes who committed to North Central. Valdez and Booker will also be incoming freshmen this season. The NCAA passed a blanket waiver that said students will not be charged with participation in the 2020-21 season if their team can complete only 50% or less of the sport's maximum contests/dates of competition due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That equates to about five football games.
“It’s a tough break, but when it comes down to it, it’s out of anyone’s control," Booker said. "You have to pick out the positives, really. It just gives us another year, for the incoming freshmen especially, to get ready to play and get used to college ball."
Valdez saw several other conferences postpone fall sports, but tried to remain positive that there would still be a fall football season
“I was a little bit ignorant saying this won’t happen to my conference," Valdez said. "I think we’ll be able to play. I always pushed it back saying this won’t happen to us."
All three players expressed some level of optimism and the opportunity to get acclimated to the college scene before playing any football games. Paradee, who will play wide receiver at North Central, said it's a good opportunity to learn the playbook and to continue to put on weight before playing in a game.
Booker is eager to get to campus and practice, learn the playbook and have the coaches see him in person. Of course he'd like to play in the fall, but that option isn't on the table.
“I’d love to suit up for a game and everything, but at the end of the day it’s out of anyone’s control so we just have to kind of pick out the positives," he said.
“Not just for the incoming freshmen, but for everyone and the guys who are already there, it’s a chance to show the coaches what you’re made of and work hard. With this time right now, teams can either pass us up or we can continue passing teams and stay at the top."
Valdez, though, stands to be the one of the three who will have the biggest gap between games played. He tore his ACL in Week 2 last season at Dunlap, and though he's been cleared to play for three months, won't have a fall season to play. It's the longest he will have gone between football games.
But he'll use that time to improve, even without an actual game.
“It’s kind of tough for me, especially for me because this will be two years out of competitive football," Valdez said. “A big decision point for me choosing North Central was football and it’s tough not being able to play,. On the positive side of this, I get an entire year to keep getting better, keep getting bigger and stronger and faster.
“A bunch of my friends and I are bummed out because we were excited to get in there and experience some cool things and play for a DIII national championship team. Most of all it’s kind of a big bummer, but after you look at it for a second it’s a great opportunity to get better."
PHOTOS: Mount Zion wins overtime thriller against MacArthur
Bender_Egan 11.02.19.jpg
Booker_Jayse 11.02.19.jpg
Carr_Kemari 11.02.19.jpg
Davis Sage 3 11.02.19.jpg
Davis Sage 4 11.02.19.jpg
Davis_Connor 11.02.19.jpg
Etherton_Patrick 2 11.02.19.jpg
Etherton_Patrick 3 11.02.19.jpg
Etherton_Patrick 11.02.19.jpg
Highley_Braden 11.02.19.jpg
Jackson_Deyon 2 11.02.19.jpg
Jackson_Deyon 11.02.19.jpg
Lawson_AJ 11.02.19.jpg
Livingston_Eric 11.02.19.jpg
May_Jacob 11.02.19.jpg
Summers_Ashton 2 11.02.19.jpg
Summers_Ashton 11.02.19.jpg
Young_Jashaun 11.02.19.jpg
Davis Sage 5 11.02.19.jpg
London_Drew 11.02.19.jpg
Spates_Derek 11.02.19.jpg
MT Zion MacArthur 1 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 2 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 3 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 4 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 5 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 6 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 7 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 8 11.02.19.JPG
MT Zion MacArthur 9 11.02.19.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!