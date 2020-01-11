'It's an accelerated process.' How Lake Land women's basketball thrives despite junior college's roster turnover

Compared to a year ago, Johnson says Lake Land is running offense and defense that’s 50 percent new and 50 percent from past seasons. Not every team has the same amount of shooting depth or number of shot creators. The sooner Johnson learns his team’s capacities, the better. Lake Land’s staff has eight hours per week during the summer and early fall to spend with the team. They use every minute and thread the same themes through it.

“We talk about each other’s strengths a lot, playing to team strengths and not trying to do something you’re not capable of doing. Our kids have really bought into that this year.”

First, though, comes learning those strengths. During early summer practices, Fearday said, Johnson lets the team play pickup and scrimmage to get a feel for each other while he takes a step back to observe.

“He usually leaves it up to us to get to know each other,” said Arie Sims, one of the three returners from 2018-19. “He doesn’t want to force anything.”

He employs one method to help forge team bonds and teammate expertise. Players must do drills with new partners every day. No repeats on consecutive days are allowed.

“Every day in August and September, they were in different groups,” Johnson said. “That’s something I really track.”