Watch now: Lake Land College women met challenges on, off court on way to national championship

"It was difficult year" because of it, Johnson said.

Last year, the pandemic interrupted what was proving to be an outstanding season and left only speculation about whether it would have included a championship.

During a welcome-home celebration on Lake Land's campus Sunday evening, Johnson noted that the team's won-loss record over the last two years is 55-5.

He said the team met shortly after the halt of last year's season and "from day one everybody said we're getting back there."

Returning to games this season while still dealing with the pandemic meant twice-weekly testing and "fingers crossed" that no one was positive for COVID-19, the coach added.

Johnson lauded the team for being careful because of the pandemic "but not only doing that but still focusing on studies and basketball."

The interruption from the pandemic means the teams' current sophomores have the option of returning to Lake Land for another season, Johnson said. He said he plans to talk with his second-year players in next couple of weeks about "what's best for them."