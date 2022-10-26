The Big Blue fall to 3-6, 2-6 CCIW while the Pioneers improve to 6-3, 5-3 CCIW.
The Big Blue took on DI Eastern Illinois in an exhibition on Thursday, falling 82-78.
On Saturday, Millikin plays its final home game of the season hosting Carroll University.
Millikin falls to 3-5, 2-5 CCIW while Wheaton improved to 6-2, 6-1 CCIW.
Both of Wheaton’s (5-2) losses this season have come against team’s ranked in the top five in the nation.
Millikin had 123 yards of total offense while the Bluejays were held to 99 yards.
The Big Blue have been outscored 135-0 in the last two games and host the Bluejays on Saturday.
North Central had 776 yards of total offense while Millikin was held to 198 yards.
The Big Blue have lost 16 straight to the Cardinals, including a 54-27 defeat in Decatur in 2021.
Millikin falls to 2-3, 1-3 CCIW while Augustana improves to 3-2, 2-2 CCIW.
The Vikings and Big Blue are both 2-2, 1-2 CCIW on the season so far.
IWU turns back Millikin.
The Big Blue haven't been able to get a victory in Bloomington since 2009.
Big Blue first-year head coach Carlton Hall picked up his first CCIW victory on Saturday.
The Big Blue have a big advantage in the all-time series with the Vikings, leading 55-6.
The Big Blue women's basketball and wrestling standouts reached an name, image and likeness agreement with Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services of Decatur last week.
The Big Blue (1-0) travel to Missouri on Saturday to play the Washington University-St. Louis (1-0).
Decatur's Peerless Cleaning enters into Name, Image and Likeness deal with two Millikin student athletes
Millikin student athletes Elyce Knudsen and Jordan Carson became the first Big Blue athletes to reach an NIL agreement.
First-year head coach Carlton Hall picked up his first victory leading the Big Blue.
In a team full of freshmen, Eisenhower grad and Millikin senior linebacker Kendall Dehority stands out
Dehority was named a team captain for the Big Blue's new head coach Carlton Hall.
The Big Blue will have a new offense and defense under new head coach Carlton Hall this season. Eisenhower graduate Kendall Dehority (2) and MacArthur graduate Caleb Patton (89) will start for Millikin at linebacker and tight end, respectively.
Millikin women's basketball team found stronger team bonds and international competition during Italy trip
After reaching the Sweet 16 in last season's NCAA DIII Tournament, the team recently spent a 10-day trip in Italy.
Yaunches, a Breese Central graduate, joins the Big Blue after having assistant coaching positions Edgewood and Illinois College.
Female participants in athletics before Title IX were given an Millikin letter at a ceremony honoring 50 years of Big Blue women's athletics.
On her road to the Olympics, Decatur native and Millikin graduate Marcia Morey fought for her spot in the pool
Marcia Morey didn't back down from the challenge that came with being a female competitive athlete in the 1970s, and became a trailblazer for Central Illinois athletes.
Photos: Millikin University celebrates more than 50 years of women's athletics and the Title IX anniversary
Take a look at photos from the Millikin University celebrating 50 years of Big Blue women's athletics. Events included a luncheon, reunions and women's sports historical museum.
Morey swam for Millikin University and competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. She is currently a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives.
This was Kuxmann’s third All-American performance in the 800 meters with a second-place finish being his career best NCAA finish.
The Big Blue end their 2022 season with a 37-9 record, making school history by winning the first NCAA super regional in school.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 once funding has been secured and will be located at the current site of the Old Gym on Millikin's campus.