3 Millikin women’s basketball players earn CCIW All-Conference honors; Elyce Knudsen named CCIW Newcomer of the Year

Freshman guard Elyce Knudsen (Tolono Unity) was named the CCIW’s Newcomer of the Year and was a unanimous first team selection. Senior forward Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon Unity) was a unanimous choice for the All-Conference first team as well. The Big Blue’s third member of the first team was sophomore forward Bailey Coffman (Bloomington Central Catholic).

Knudsen was the third leading scorer in the conference averaging 18.5 points per game. She scored 241 points on the season with 57 rebounds, 34 assists and 32 steals. She was named the CCIW Player of the Week twice during the season. Knudsen scored 31 points in the championship game win over Illinois Wesleyan and 24 points in the semifinal win over Carroll University.