5 things to know about Millikin men's basketball's historic 144-127 win over Greenville University

DECATUR — The Millikin men's basketball team started off 2022 in the right way with record-breaking 144-127 victory over Greenville University on New Year's Day.

Fans at the Griswold Center were treated to a back-and-forth game that was tied 63-63 at halftime. The Big Blue put up 81 in the second half to secure the win that set Millikin records for most points in a game, field goals and field goal percentage.

"Greenville plays a unique style that has been called the "Grinnell System" because Grinnell College started doing it a while back. Greenville has taken it on as their own," Millikin men's head coach Kramer Soderberg said. "They basically press and trap the whole 40 minutes, no matter what. It wasn't our choice to play that way and Greenville sort of forces it upon you. They press and double-team you and force you to push the ball up and shot a lot of layups. It always ends up being a high-scoring game and we did a good job of taking care of the ball."

Here are five things to know about the historic victory:

Rewriting the record books

The 144 points scored by the Big Blue was the most in program history, breaking the previous record of 133 set in 1967. Millikin also set records for field goals made in game and team field goal percentage. The Big Blue made 63-of-84 attempts from the field, making 75% of its shots. The accurate shooting broke the old record of 71.4% set in 1989. The 63 fields goals were the most in a game by a Big Blue team since 1973, besting the old record 57.

Millikin's strategy

To stop their opponents from even reaching half court, Greenville risks giving up the open man under the basket, which Millikin exploited.

"We had our 3-man take it out and our point guard and our 2-man kind of break the press. We put our 5-man all the way down at the other end of the court under the basket," Soderberg said. "Greenville really pushes forward and they gamble a lot. As long as you take care of the ball a little bit and make one or two passes, you are usually going to have a wide-open layup."

Career nights

Millikin senior Michael Akinwumi took advantage of the high-octane game and scored 43 points on 19-for-22 shooting.

"We put our best dunker on the block and we drove to the middle and Michael had probably 15 dunks," Soderberg said. "Mike scores quickly and he can elevate and dunk when he needs to. He had a bunch of opportunities where we dropped it off to him and he hammered it home."

Along with Akinwumi, Millikin's Noah Livingston, a Casey-Westfield graduate, and DeMarcus Bond had career nights. Livingston had 19 points and six assists and Bond had 16 points along with 10 assists. Calvin Fisher had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

"It is a game that the players enjoy quite a bit more than the coaches do," Soderberg said. "Noah and DeMarcus do a very good job with the ball and they are drivers. The game is conducive to those driving guards. They both did a good job at attacking the paint and finished at the rim.

Not a fan

For Soderberg, the game style limited his ability to affect the game with offensive and defensive adjustments.

"As a coach it is an interesting game, but I don't like it because you don't have much control over the game. It is just a player's game and you have to substitute a lot," Soderberg said. "It is such a different style of play that it takes a little bit of a time for our players to get used to what is going on. It also affects your defensive mentality and it is hard to stay locked in and guard the normal way that you guard. But I thought it was a good game for us to schedule and getting the win is always a good thing."

Prepping for the CCIW

The victory sets up Millikin (7-6, 2-2 CCIW) for the heart of their CCIW schedule which begins Saturday, Jan. 8 against North Park University at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 12 against Illinois Wesleyan at 7 p.m., both on the road.

"The CCIW is tremendously good and, overall, we are pleased with our start at 2-2 start to the conference schedule. We feel good about where we are at 7-6 and we have to keep improving defensively," Soderberg said. "I feel like we have made strides offensively the last couple of games. Walking into the CCIW, you have to be ready for a battle every game."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.