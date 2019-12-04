A strong freshmen class key to Millikin women's basketball strong start this season

The Big Blue have already nearly matched their win total from last season (8-17, 4-12 CCIW), and part of the success has been the play of a trio of freshmen — Bailey Coffman, Abby Ratsch and Miranda Fox — who make up Lett’s first full recruiting class.

All three attended Central Illinois high schools — Coffman at Bloomington Central Catholic, Ratsch at Springfield and Fox at Effingham — and each represent Lett’s style of recruits.

“I think that you can see our stamp on it a little more with players a little longer with more size," Lett said. "That was our goal to get some length and athleticism and get back to controlling the (Central Illinois) area. If you look at our freshmen class, we are very local — that’s our goal."

Coffman has averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, making her the team’s second leading scorer behind co-captain Jordan Hildebrand’s 14.7 points per game. Ratsch, who helped Springfield to the Central State 8 title last season, has become the Big Blue’s leading rebounder with 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 points per game. Fox has seen considerable playing time following an injury to co-captain Aubrey Magro.