A young Millikin volleyball team heads to NCAA DII Tournament for first time since 2017

DECATUR — As the Millikin volleyball team got together on Monday to take in the NCAA DIII Tournament selection show, head coach Debbie Kiick felt confident that her team's strength of schedule, the Big Blue would get an at-large bid to the postseason.

Millikin was 23-10 this season with a 5-3 CCIW mark and was tantalizing close to defeating conference champion Carthage College in their meeting on Oct. 12.

When the bracket was announced, the Big Blue made it in and the team celebrated. It was the fifth appearance in the NCAAs under Kiick's leadership and the first since the 2017 season.

"The older players were celebrating and the younger players just had their mouths wide open," Kiick said. "All season, we have been putting ourselves in position to get the bid. It happened and we are excited about."

Millikin travels to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for its first-round match against a familiar opponent, No. 10-ranked Washington University-St. Louis. They'll play at 2 p.m. Thursday on the campus of Calvin University. The teams faced off on Oct. 8, with the Eagles winning in straight sets 25-20, 25-23, 26-24.

"I think in the first and second sets, we got to 23 points first and just didn't make the plays right at the end and they did," Kiick said. "At the third set, we were right there and we had to dig ourselves out of a small hole. We made some mistakes at key points and we have switched some things around since then. We are going to put our best foot forward and give it the best battle we can.

"Avoiding serving errors and attack errors are big keys for us. We've got some hitters we have to stop and we have to produce offensively."

Overall, Millikin is a young team with two starting seniors — outside hitter Tori Stuart and middle Jessie Kreder — leading a group of freshmen and sophomores.

Stuart had 313 kills this season and crossed over 1,000 for her collegiate career while Kreder was the team leader in blocks with 106. Both were named to the All-CCIW first-team this season.

"Tori is a very strong terminator and we have been working at putting some new spices in her repertoire to hopefully catch some people off guard. WashU will have their block set up to stop her and we are looking at some inventive ways to get her scoring," Kiick said. "Jessie could be the top middle in our conference and they both lead the way on our lineup. They have shown everyone the ropes this year and the commitment and drive that it takes."

Joining Stuart and Kreder on the CCIW first team was sophomore outside/right side hitter Kailee Itzenhuiser. She led the team with 380 kills and recorded 418 digs.

"Kailee is every coach's dream. She is also our strongest server and strong on defense. She is the complete package," Kiick said. "She is the hardest worker you can find and the most determined kid. She will not hit a free ball over the net. She attacks everything and keeps every ball in play."

The Big Blue's win on Sept. 21 over Carroll University gave Kiick her 500th career win with the Big Blue. The longtime Warrensburg-Latham coach took over the Big Blue program in 2001.

"When Millikin hired me 23 years ago, they took a chance because I was a high school coach and I didn't have any DIII experience. I'm blessed that they did," she said. "Five hundred wins is a nice milestone and it means you have been blessed to be at an institution that is supporting you well and that you have had many great athletes and assistants along the path."