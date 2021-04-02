After a two-week break, Millikin football travels to Augustana on Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-week break, the Millikin football team plays its second game of the spring on Saturday when the Big Blue travel to Augustana.

The Big Blue enter the game on a high note after opening the season with a 38-28 win over Illinois Wesleyan on March 20, breaking a 10-game losing streak against the Titans.

Augustana heads into Saturday’s game with an 0-1 record after losing to Illinois Wesleyan 12-0 on March 27. Augustana was limited to 124 yards of total offense and five first downs in its loss to the Titans.

Vikings’ sophomore Jacob Brooks finished with 49 yards on 12 carries to pace a ground game that produced just 47 net yards on 30 attempts. Senior quarterback Alek Jacobs was five of 15 through the air for 77 yards before leaving with an injury. On defense, sophomore linebacker Tim Swaney recorded 16 tackles, including eight solo stops and four behind the line of scrimmage.