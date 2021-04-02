After a two-week break, Millikin football travels to Augustana on Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-week break, the Millikin football team plays its second game of the spring on Saturday when the Big Blue travel to Augustana.
The Big Blue enter the game on a high note after opening the season with a 38-28 win over Illinois Wesleyan on March 20, breaking a 10-game losing streak against the Titans.
Augustana heads into Saturday’s game with an 0-1 record after losing to Illinois Wesleyan 12-0 on March 27. Augustana was limited to 124 yards of total offense and five first downs in its loss to the Titans.
Vikings’ sophomore Jacob Brooks finished with 49 yards on 12 carries to pace a ground game that produced just 47 net yards on 30 attempts. Senior quarterback Alek Jacobs was five of 15 through the air for 77 yards before leaving with an injury. On defense, sophomore linebacker Tim Swaney recorded 16 tackles, including eight solo stops and four behind the line of scrimmage.
In the Big Blue's opener, Millikin jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and led 32-0 before the Titans got on the board. The Big Blue scored on its first possession on a six play 75-yard scoring drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cal Pohrte to Leigh Nutall. The drive had two big passing plays from Pohrte to freshman Ladarian Carter covering 44 and 19 yards.
The Big Blue then took advantage of a Titan fumble on a punt return at the Millikin seven yard line. Pohrte connected with Colton Lockwood for a one yard touchdown to make it 13-0 Millikin. Pohrte connected with Lockwood again late in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Big Blue special teams scored two touchdowns early in the second quarter. Nathanial Moore scooped up a Titan punt blocked by David Jones for a 10 yard touchdown return. On the Titans next possession, Nutall had a 38-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it 32-0 Millikin.
Pohrte ended the day 21-for-36 for 316 yards passing and three touchdowns. Carter was Millikin's top receiver with four catches for 107 yards. Lockwood finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns. Millikin had 425 yards in total offense (316 passing and 109 rushing). Jequan Harrell led Millikin with eight tackles followed by Moore and Jones with seven.
Here's a look at Saturday's game:
Time: Saturday at 3 p.m.
Location: Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex in Rock Island
Radio: There will be no radio broadcast for this game.
Live Stats: augustana.net/athletics/football/xlive.htm
Live Video: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Series: Augustana leads the series 45-34-1
Last Meeting: Oct. 5, 2019: Augustana won 40-14 at home.
Next Game: Saturday, April 17 at Carthage College, 5 p.m.
Notes: Over the last 10 meetings, Augustana leads the series 6-4. The biggest Millikin win over Augustana was a 34-0 victory in 1926.