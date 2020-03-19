After canceled season because of coronavirus concerns, Millikin baseball begins to regroup for 2021

DECATUR — When Millikin pitcher Adam Zuk recorded the first ever win at Workman Family Baseball Field on March 7, it was the first of many that the fifth-year senior thought we would pitch at the new facility.
Instead, it has become his final game of season and possibly the last appearance of Zuk's Big Blue career after the CCIW's decision to halt spring sports until April 30.
"I told the team to try to take this as a learning opportunity and take nothing for granted and take every rep, every game, every swing at 100 percent because you never know when something like this will occur," Zuk said.
Zuk was scheduled to pitch the next day on Friday but he and the rest of the team were left trying to wrap their heads around the sudden change in their plans.
"I'm still in shock a little bit and still very upset. We all give so much to the program and five years is a long time and you want to leave it all out on the field your senior year. There is a lot of wondering, a lot of what ifs," Zuk said.
Always next season
Even in the worst baseball season imaginable, there is still the optimism that there is always next season.
The CCIW's decision cut 27 games from the Big Blue's schedule and ended the team's triumphant return to playing baseball on campus after 39 years away early.
The team had practiced earlier in the day on Thursday — a practice that could be a final one for some of Millikin's senior players. Before a team meal, Millikin head coach Brandon Townsend brought the team together.
"We met and broke the news to them and 'devastating' is probably the best word to describe it. There were hearts being ripped out of chests and a lot of shock and a loss for words," Townsend said. "I'm supposed to be the coach and lead them and protect them from things like this and I didn't have all the answers.
"It's very cliche that you don't know when your last practice is going to be. You never know your last game and so you should treat every game the same. Very few people live by that but now they know what that feels like."
Although the NCAA has already given spring sport athletes an additional year of eligibility next year, few Millikin baseball players will take advantage of the offer.
"For our seniors there are a lot of obstacles for that," Townsend said. "I have some grad students who are in their fifth year and might not have an option for schooling in general even if they could come back. Some of them have jobs that are literally waiting for them so if they come back they would be losing a job.
"I have eight seniors and there are some where coming back and playing might fit into their life plan, but there are some where it doesn't matter what the NCAA does to make it easier for them because that ship has sailed and they are ready to move on with their lives."
Zuk said he would like to continue pitching beyond Millikin and is considering making a return next season.
"It is something that Coach Townsend and I have talked about if we can figure it out," Zuk said. "We would have to petition the NCAA and figure out ways of coming back. It is a possibility and we are looking at ways to make it happen."
In his free time during an extended Millikin spring break, Zuk continues to have throwing session in his basement to stay ready for any opportunity.
"The plan is to play on past Millikin if it doesn't work here. I'm going to try and get to the next level and it is something I would love to do and play as long as I can," Zuk said. "For now while I'm in the house I'm trying to do as much as I can to keep my arm ready and keep my body healthy. I throw balls, stretch and do as much weight lifting as I can."
Townsend and his staff have buttoned up this season and are working on the 2021 schedule and recruiting, which has been made difficult by the suspension of IHSA spring sports until at least March 30. With Millikin's campus closed, on-campus visits aren't an option either at this point.
"We've seen a good chunk of our recruits play but there are some kids that haven't been seen yet and they probably deserve to be seen but they just haven't had the opportunity," Townsend said. "For us as coaches, right now our mission is to find those kids that are out there that don't have a program so we have to call coaches and sell our program.
"There are hurdles for us to overcome and we are trying to find the avenues that will help our program the best will following the guidelines given to us."
'Better attitude'
Construction delays pushed the opening of Workman Family Baseball Field back a year and playing just three games on the new stadium is a disappointment for the team, Townsend said. Still, the impact the stadium brought to the team and the program is unmistakable.
"The guys felt it in our brief season," Townsend said. "There was a better attitude just showing up to practice because this was the facility that we could practice on and there is a certain sense of home field advantage because when a team walks in they are in awe of our field."
Said Zuk: "It's amazing. I think everyone has that same response (to the field). We were just so thankful for all the donors and everyone at Millikin who made the field happen. It was a dream come true."
Townsend has been in contact with senior players returning to Decatur following spring break as they try to move past the cancelled season.
"I told the guys that when really bad things happen and the whole country is going through this but there will be good things that you can learn from this," Townsend said. "I know you don't want to look at the positives right now but there is a lot that we can learn and a lot that we can appreciate and we have to shift our focus," Townsend said. "Baseball to me is very important but there are more important things right now."
