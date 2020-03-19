After cancelled season because of coronavirus concerns, Millikin baseball begins to regroup for 2021

Although the NCAA has already given spring sport athletes an additional year of eligibility next year, few Millikin baseball players will take advantage of the offer.

"For our seniors there are a lot of obstacles for that," Townsend said. "I have some grad students who are in their fifth year and might not have an option for schooling in general even if they could come back. Some of them have jobs that are literally waiting for them so if they come back they would be losing a job.

"I have eight seniors and there are some where coming back and playing might fit into their life plan, but there are some where it doesn't matter what the NCAA does to make it easier for them because that ship has sailed and they are ready to move on with their lives."

Zuk said he would like to continue pitching beyond Millikin and is considering making a return next season.

"It is something that Coach Townsend and I have talked about if we can figure it out," Zuk said. "We would have to petition the NCAA and figure out ways of coming back. It is a possibility and we are looking at ways to make it happen."

In his free time during an extended Millikin spring break, Zuk continues to have throwing session in his basement to stay ready for any opportunity.