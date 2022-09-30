After CCIW victory, Millikin football hits the road to Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR — After picking up its first CCIW win of the season last week, things get tougher for the Millikin football team, which will travel to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday. The Big Blue hasn’t won in Bloomington since a 19-13 win in 2009.

Millikin used a strong running game and solid defensive performance to defeat North Park 23-21 at home. The Big Blue rushed for 198 yards and was led by sophomore Matthew Salazar, who had 30 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown.

The Millikin defense held the Vikings offense to 239 yards of total offense and one fourth quarter touchdown. While the Big Blue defense was strong, special teams were a major concern giving up a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown and an 89-yard kickoff return for a score.

Fifth-year senior Alexander Perkins is off to a strong start to the season and is ranked third in NCAA Division III in sacks, tackles for a loss and forced fumbles. Perkins has 5.5 sacks (1.83 per game), 8.5 tackles for a loss (2.8 per game) and two forced fumbles.

Millikin’s passing game has been able to convert the big plays this season and quarterback Aidan Lombardo is currently leading all of DIII in yards per completion with 22.89.

The Big Blue offense has been very effective in the red zone converting on all five attempts with four touchdowns and one field goal. Millikin is currently tied for first in the DIII in red zone offensive efficiency.

Millikin lost at Illinois Wesleyan last season 14-0. The Big Blue are 1-9 in its last 10 meetings with the Titans, with the victory coming in the shortened season of 2020-21.

Illinois Wesleyan opened the season with a 45-21 win at home over Ohio Wesleyan. The Titans lost its CCIW opener to national-ranked Wheaton College 42-7.

Last week, Illinois Wesleyan defeated Carroll 26-21 at Tucci Stadium. The Titans scored 26 points in the final 23 minutes of the game to pull out the come-from-behind victory.

Illinois Wesleyan had 440 yards of total offense led by sophomore quarterback Ryan Saxe who was 17-for-22 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns in relief. He'll start against Millikin.

Senior Charlie Hamilton had 12 catches for 153 yards. Senior Seth Albin rushed for 125 yards. The Titans defense racked up 12 tackles-for-a-loss.

Here's a look at the game:

Millikin (2-1, 1-1 CCIW) at Illinois Wesleyan (2-1, 1-1 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Tucci Stadium in Bloomington

Broadcast: There is no radio broadcast.

Illinois Wesleyan will provide live stats and video:

Series: Millikin leads the series 55-52-7

Last Meeting: Oct. 16, 2021: Illinois Wesleyan won 14-0

Next Game: Millikin hosts Augustana at 1 p.m. on Oct. 8

Notes: This is the 115th meeting between two of the charter members of the CCIW. The teams have played annually since 1907. Millikin won the first-ever meeting in 1904, 34-0 and seven of its 27 total ties seven have come against the Titans. ... Big Blue sophomore kicker David Ramirez converted a 25-yard field goal against North Park giving the Big Blue its first field goal since October 14, 2017 when Ben Spelman hit a game winner at Augustana. Millikin had attempted only three field goals since that date.