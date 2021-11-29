After holiday break, Millikin men's basketball hosts Eureka College on Tuesday

DECATUR -- After a short break for Thanksgiving, the Millikin men’s basketball team returns to action for a non-conference game on Tuesday hosting Eureka College. The Big Blue will open College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) action on Saturday when they host Augustana College at 4 p.m.

In its last outing, Millikin lost at Lake Forest College 79-70 on Nov. 23. Millikin started the game slowly, scoring 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. However, the Big Blue found its offensive rhythm and took a 35-34 lead at halftime. The game featured 10 lead changes with six ties. Millikin's biggest lead of the game was seven points, five minutes into the second half. The Big Blue shot 45% (29-for-64) from the field and made 7-of-18 (39%) from 3-point range.

Lake Forest shot 49% (25-for-51) from the field and went 7-for-20 (35%) from 3-point range. The Forresters had a large advantage at the free throw line making 22-of-23 while Millikin was 5-for-9. Calvin Fisher led Millikin with a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. JT Welch scored 13 points followed by Cole Laurence with 12.

On the season, the Big Blue are averaging 62 points per game and shooting 41% from the field. Millikin has shot 49-for-73 from the free throw line with its opponents making more than the Big Blue have attempted going 89-for-118.

Eureka split its two games last week winning over Monmouth, 94-68, and losing to Grinnell, 115-102, breaking the Red Devils three-=game winning streak. In all three of Eureka’s wins. they have scored over 90 points in the game. Eureka is averaging 86 points per game and shooting 44% from the field.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Location: Griswold Center in Decatur

Millikin will provide live coverage including a live video\audio broadcast at:

Series: Millikin leads the series between the two programs 32-21. The two programs have not met in men’s basketball since the 2009-10 season with Eureka winning that game 71-57.

Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 4 against Augustana College at 4 p.m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

