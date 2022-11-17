After last year's big jump, Millikin men's basketball won't sneak up on teams

DECATUR — As the Millikin men's basketball team enters year two under the leadership of head coach Kramer Soderberg, the Big Blue won't be able to sneak up on opponents.

After winning five games over the previous two seasons, the Big Blue finished 14-12, 9-7 in the CCIW last year to post the program's first winning season since 2008. The team also qualified for the CCIW Tournament for the first time in program history.

The second time around is proving smoother for Soderberg. The Big Blue has a 2-0 record so far in its non-conference schedule.

"Last year, there were some overwhelming moments of uncertainty. This year, I feel like it has been a little calmer in that there is nothing unexpected or new," Soderberg said. "That's been good and having a lot of returning players who know that is expected of them and know what the culture is like, that makes things a lot easier.

A talented Central Illinois sophomores — Casey-Westfield's JT Welch, Bloomington Central Catholic's Noah Livingston and Lincoln's Landon Hullinger — saw a lot of playing time last season and are making an impact this year already.

"Last year was a good learning experience for me and all the other freshmen," Welch said. "For (sophomore Drake Stevenson), Noah and I, we got our feet wet and we got to play in a lot of competitive games. We are all ready to take on bigger roles this year.

"I think we caught a lot of people off guard and coming into games, the other team wasn't expecting much and we could surprise them. This year, I think we are going to get everybody's best show and I think that will make it tougher. I think we will be prepared for whatever teams bring at us."

With the graduation of first-team All-CCIW pick Calvin Fisher, the young group will be called upon to replace the 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds the Monticello graduate accumulated last season.

"Last year, it was obvious that Calvin Fisher was going to be our guy who was going to get us the points. This year it is different," Soderberg said. "I think we have seven or eight guys who could break out for a 15 or 16 point game on any given day. That's a balance that is hard to prepare for for opponents. It takes time to develop that and our guys are unselfish."

Millikin opened the 2022-23 season with a road win against Illinois College, 64-56, in which Demarcus Bond and Stevenson lead the team with 14 points each. Welch was right behind with 13 and Livingston had nine.

Against Greenville on Tuesday, Millikin won 120-85. Stevenson scored a team-high 25 points, followed by Cole Laurence (22), Hullinger (15) and Welch and Livingston (7 each).

"Last year in our non-conference schedule, we really didn't know what we were doing yet with a bunch of different lineups. This year, we know what guys are going to get in and going to play," Livingston said. "Coming in, I knew I didn't want to be a part of a losing program. That was a big point of coming here to turn this place around. Last year with Coach Soderberg, we had a huge culture change and I think it was the start of something big."

Bond, a junior, was out with an injury against Greenville but should return soon. He and Laurence, a senior, give the team experienced leadership.

"They are the two guys that were here with the program when things weren't as good. I respect that a lot," Welch said. "They have seen this program at the lows and they've seen it last year when it was as high as it has been in a long time. They do a great job of helping us."

The Big Blue travels to Eureka College on Thursday and hosts Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday at the Griswold Center at 4 p.m. They begin CCIW play against North Park on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at home.

Last season, it was Illinois Wesleyan (14-2), Wheaton (12-4) and Elmhurst (11-5) in the top three spots in CCIW play. Soderberg believes the Big Blue can be up near the top again, but he doesn't know yet which school might dominate CCIW play this year.

"When you walk into the CCIW, you expect the best. Even though Elmhurst, Wesleyan and Wheaton lost a lot of players, those teams are just going to regroup and bring more," Soderberg said. "I really have no idea who will be at the top of the league and you just prepare for top-25 games day-in, day-out.

"We were picked ninth in the CCIW last year and we got to play that underdog role. This year, I don't think we are going to surprise as many people and I think we are going to have a little bit more of an X on our backs than we have in the past. We have a lot of depth and a lot of talent and that's exciting. I think the guys feel that excitement."