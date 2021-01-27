After postponements, Millikin men's and women's basketball return to the court against Wheaton College

DECATUR — Following a tough road loss to open the season against Carthage, the Millikin men’s basketball team returns to the court to face Wheaton College. The two teams will play on Thursday at the Griswold Center and then again on Saturday in Wheaton.
The Big Blue opened its season against Carthage on Saturday but its second matchup — scheduled for Monday — was postponed by weather related travel concerns. Millikin will now host Carthage on Monday, February 8 at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Millikin was led in scoring by Jarius Ingram with 20 points and Calvin Fisher added 17. Millikin shot 39% from the field and went 3-for-14 from 3-point range.
Wheaton opened its season with an 88-67 home win over Augustana College. The Thunder shot 56.1% (32-of-57) from the floor, including 46.4% (13-of-28) from 3-point range. Nyameye Adom led the Thunder with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers. Tyson Cruickshank added 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Here's a look at the men's games:
Time: Thurs., Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
Location: Jan. 28 at the Griswold Center. Jan. 30 at King Arena in Wheaton.
Radio: Fox Sports 1050 AM
Live Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Series: Wheaton s the series 75-53.
Last Meeting: Feb. 19, 2020: Wheaton won 68-53 at Wheaton.
Next Game: Thurs., Feb 4 at Augustana College at 7 p.m.
Notes: The Thunder swept the series last season and have won the last four straight games against the Big Blue. Fisher led the Big Blue with seven rebounds against Carthage.
Millikin women vs. Wheaton
Following Monday's postponement of its second game against Carthage College, the Millikin women's basketball team looks to regain its momentum as they face Wheaton College twice this week, beginning on Thursday night in Wheaton. The teams will play again on Saturday in Decatur.
A makeup date for the Carthage game is still to be determined.
Millikin jumped out to an early 11-3 in its win over Carthage and held off a second half charge to win 77-66. The Big Blue led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter and 40-22 at the half. Millikin shot 46% from the field including going 9-24 (37.5%) from 3-point range. Millikin (1-0) won the rebounding battle 44-29.
Sophomore Bailey Coffman led Millikin in scoring with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Hildebrand had 13 points and tied Coffman with a team high eight rebounds. Freshman Elyce Knudsen finished with 11 points and Aubrey Staton added 10. Miranda Fox had eight points and a team high six assists.
Wheaton (1-0) opened its season last Saturday with a 69-42 win at Augustana College. Hannah Swider led with a career-high 21 points. Hannah Williams added 16 points followed by Annie Tate with 11.
Swider was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Player of the Week and named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week after shooting 53 percent from the floor, hitting three 3-point baskets, with three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.
Here's a look at the women's games:
Time: Thurs., Jan 28 at 7 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
Location: Jan. 28 at King Arena in Wheaton. Jan. 30 at Griswold Center.
Radio: Fox Sports 1050 AM
Live Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Series: Wheaton leads the series 41-37.
Last Meeting: Jan. 29, 2020: Wheaton won 74-61 at Wheaton.
Next Game: Thurs., Feb. 4 against Augustana College at the Griswold Center