After postponements, Millikin men's and women's basketball return to the court against Wheaton College

Millikin women vs. Wheaton

Following Monday's postponement of its second game against Carthage College, the Millikin women's basketball team looks to regain its momentum as they face Wheaton College twice this week, beginning on Thursday night in Wheaton. The teams will play again on Saturday in Decatur.

A makeup date for the Carthage game is still to be determined.

Millikin jumped out to an early 11-3 in its win over Carthage and held off a second half charge to win 77-66. The Big Blue led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter and 40-22 at the half. Millikin shot 46% from the field including going 9-24 (37.5%) from 3-point range. Millikin (1-0) won the rebounding battle 44-29.