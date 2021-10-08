After record setting performance, Millikin football looking to dominate 0-4 Elmhurst University

DECATUR — After a record-setting offensive performance against Carthage, Millikin football (2-2) travels to winless Elmhurst on Saturday.

The Millikin offense performed well in a 63-42 loss to Carthage. Millikin gained 651 yards of total offense and set a new school record for passing yards in a game with 431, while rushing for 220 yards.

Quarterback Cal Pohrte was 19-for-31 for a school record 391 passing yards, breaking his own record by one yard. The senior had three touchdown passes.

Big Blue wide receiver Colton Lockwood led the Millikin receivers with seven catches for 207 yards and three scores. The 207 receiving yards tied Lockwood for fourth-most receiving yards in a game in Big Blue history.

Freshman Antonio Brown had four catches for 127 yards and one touchdown. Millikin maintained its balanced offense with Marion McGhee rushing for 103 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns. Tyson Roedl gained 88 yards on 12 carries.

Millikin ranks third in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) in total offense averaging 469.5 yards per game. Millikin is second in passing offense, averaging 299 yards per game. Pohrte is second in the conference in passing at 289 yards and Lockwood ranks second in receiving, averaging 129 yards per game.

To get back on the winning track, the Big Blue will be working on shoring up its defense, which ranks last in the CCIW against the pass (in conference games), allowing over 300 yards per game.

Elmhurst has scored only three offensive touchdowns all season, all coming through the passing game. In the loss to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday, the Bluejays gained only 104 yards of total offense, including just seven yards rushing. Elmhurst opened the season with a 45-7 loss to Wisconsin-River Falls. Elmhurst has lost conference games to Carthage (34-17), Washington University-St. Louis (27-7) and Illinois Wesleyan (52-3).

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Sat. at 1 p.m.

Location: Langhort Field in Elmhurst, Ill.

Radio: No radio broadcast.

Audio Only Broadcast: athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=340&type=Live

Series: This is the 65th meeting between the teams and Millikin leads the series, 46-18.

Last Meeting: Oct. 26, 2019: Millikin won 34-0 at home.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 16 at Illinois Wesleyan at 1 p.m.

Notes: Millikin and Elmhurst played their first game against each other in 1931 with Millikin winning 25-0. The teams played sporadically in the 1930s and 40s before having a contest each year from 1952 to 1959. The series became annual again in 1968. In the last 10 games with Elmhurst, Millikin is 4-6. The largest Millikin win came in 1955 with an 81-0 victory.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

