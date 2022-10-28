After strong defensive performance, Millikin football travels to No. 15 Wheaton

DECATUR — After posting a 13-0 win last week over Elmhurst, the Big Blue face a stiffer challenge at No. 15 Wheaton College on Saturday.

The Thunder are ranked No. 15 by D3football.com and No. 20 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. Both of Wheaton’s losses this season have come against teams ranked in the top five in the nation.

Millikin hopes to repeat the magic it found back in 2017 when it defeated the nationally ranked Thunder 35-31 at Frank M. Lindsay Field.

The Millikin defense carried the team to a shutout win over Elmhurst and limited the Bluejays to just 99 yards of offense. The Big Blue defense had 15 tackles for a loss in the game including seven sacks.

Defensive end Christopher Montgomery had a team-high nine tackles, with four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Montgomery’s play earned him CCIW Defensive Student-Athlete of the Week honors and a spot on the D3football.com National Team of the Week.

Alexander Perkins had seven tackles with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Quinton Miller had seven tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss. Daniel Gwin had two tackles for loss and five tackles.

Millikin’s 15 tackles for loss last week kept the Big Blue defense among the best in the CCIW and the country. Perkins is ranked third in DIII and first in the CCIW in tackles for loss, averaging 2.5 per game. He is eighth in the country and first in the conference in sacks, averaging 1.36 per game.

Perkins ranks fifth in the nation in forced fumbles, averaging 0.43. Senior Quinton Miller is third in the conference in tackles for loss, averaging 1.71. Montgomery is sixth at 1.57 per game.

Wheaton fifth-year quarterback Will Bowers is among the most accurate quarterbacks in DIII. Bowers has completed 75.4% of his passes to rank third in the nation. He is 153-for-203 averaging 177 yards per game.

Wheaton enters Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak. In its last three games, Wheaton has defeated Elmhurst 56-0, Carthage College 59-24 and Carroll University 61-9.

Last Saturday against the Pioneers, Wheaton racked up a season-high 663 yards of total offense. The Thunder ran for 335 yards and passed for 328 yards.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Millikin (3-4, 2-4 CCIW) at No. 15 Wheaton (5-2, 5-1 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: McCully Stadium in Wheaton

Radio: There is no local radio broadcast.

Series: Wheaton leads the series 38-27.

Last Meeting: Nov. 13, 2021: Wheaton won 49-7.

Next Game: Millikin hosts Carroll on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Notes: Wheaton's head coach Jesse Scott has a 15-3 record in his two seasons with the Thunder. ... This is the 66th meeting between the two CCIW teams. The first contest came in 1934 with Millikin winning by its largest margin to date, 41-0. The teams played again sporadically from 1937-1969 before annual play began in 1970. Both teams were charter members of the CCIW, which formed in 1946. Wheaton left the league in 1959 but returned in 1967. ... Millikin lost to Wheaton 49-7 in the final game of 2021. The Thunder controlled the game, scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters while keeping Millikin off the board until the final two minutes of the game.