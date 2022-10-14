After tough loss, Millikin football faces uphill battle against No. 1 North Central

DECATUR — After a disappointing offensive and defensive performance during a 70-0 loss to Augustana last week, the Millikin football team has a challenging road trip to Naperville to play undefeated North Central.

The Cardinals are the No. 1 ranked NCAA DIII team in both the D3football.com and American Football Coaches Association national polls.

Nothing went right for the Big Blue in the loss to Augustana last week as Millikin fell behind 28-0 at halftime. Millikin allowed 42 points in the second half and committed six turnovers, including losing five fumbles. Millikin gained 126 yards of offense while allowing 503 for the Vikings.

North Central is ranked first in DIII in scoring offense, averaging 59.4 points per game. They are first in total offense averaging 585.5 yards per game and have the fourth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 353.4 yards per game.

Millikin has lost 16 straight to North Central, including a 54-27 defeat in Decatur in 2021. North Central led 28-14 at halftime and took control of the game with 21 points in the third quarter.

The North Central offense was humming with 574 yards of total offense, compared to 256 yards for Millikin. The Cardinals offense was led by Ethan Greenfield who rushed 24 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52-yards scoring run. Quarterback Luke Lehnen, of Chatham Glenwood, was 12-for-18 passing for 196 yards and he rushed nine times for 100 yards and one touchdown.

North Central has a new coach this season, but not much has changed in the program's performance. Former standout wide receiver Brad Spencer was promoted to head coach after spending 11 years on the North Central staff. Spencer served as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach since 2015.

North Central opened the season with a 56-12 win at Wabash College. In CCIW play, the Cardinals have posted four straight wins, downing Carthage College (59-7), Elmhurst University (76-6), nationally-ranked Wheaton College (33-20) and Carroll University (73-0).

A bright sport for Millikin this season has been defensive end Alexander Perkins, who is ranked fourth in DIII in tackles for a loss with 2.7 per game. Perkins is 10th in the country in sacks, averaging 1.2 per game. Millikin’s defense is ranked eighth in the country in tackles for a loss averaging 9.2 per game.

Running back Matthew Salazar has led the Big Blue rushing attack this season with 401 yards and two scores. Quarterback Aidan Lombardo has thrown for 575 yards (32-for-89) with five touchdowns. Jahlil Lipkin leads receivers with 217 yards and two scores.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Millikin (2-3, 1-3 CCIW) at No. 1 North Central (5-0, 4-0 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville

Radio: There is no local radio. North Central will provide live coverage of the game.

Series: The series is tied 37-37-1.

Last Meeting: Oct. 30, 2021: North Central won 54-27

Next Game: Millikin hosts Elmhurst Sat., Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.

Notes: Former local high school players that are on North Central's roster include Central A&M's Jacob Paradee (WR) and Jeske Maples (OL), Effingham's Terrence Hill (RB) and Matt Robinson (TE), Taylorville's Will Kettelkamp (DL) and Pana's Drew Hackler (DL). ... Millikin and North Central have played annually since 1953, with the first-ever meeting being a Millikin 3-0 win in 1923.