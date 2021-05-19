Aly Armstrong has Millikin softball in the NCAA Tournament for first time since 1990

The team has bonded around the motto of "Together for each other" this season and they end each game and practice with it.

"(The team) is like family. There's not a better word to use for that," Armstrong said. "It was kind of hard to end the season abruptly last year and just not really knowing about this season. We were doing really well and it would have been nice to see what we would have been able to go last year, but this year has been awesome so far."

The team motto also extends to the batting side of the Big Blue's game. The team doesn't have that big slugger or stand-out batter, but relies on everyone to step up in their moments.

"We are seeing a lot of production from a lot of different people in the lineup, which is exactly what you want to see," Sowers said. "We really don't have times when just one person is producing, which is a really good thing. That's what we have been seeing the last couple of weeks of our season and I think going into the regional we will see the same thing.

"We are also very connected as a team which is exactly what you want when your team is playing for way more than just wins and they are playing for each other."

