 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As Millikin celebrated 50 years of Title IX, the university honored women's athletics trailblazers

As Millikin celebrated 50 years of Title IX, the university honored women's athletics trailblazers

  • 0
Millikin letter

Millikin award participation letters to women who took part in Big Blue athletics before the sports were officially recognized by the university during Millikin's 50 Years of Women Athletics celebration in May. 

 MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Long before the Title IX legislation brought equality between women's and men's sports in 1972, women were participating at Millikin in a host of athletic events. 

As they took part in sports as a part in the Women's Athletic Association (WAA), they had to have a dedication that extended well beyond just playing a game. 

Without official support from the university, these women created the experience themselves, from planning and scheduling competitions to heading to games in their own transportation on their own dime.

Uniforms were often handmade, and even when Millikin officially added a women's basketball team in 1970 — two years before Title IX — the first team wore hand-me-down football uniforms for their initial games. 

Recommended for you…

Millikin luncheon

Millikin held a luncheon and lettering ceremony to honor 50 years of Big Blue women's athletics in May. 

As the university celebrated 50 years of Big Blue women's athletics in a weekend celebration in May, a centerpiece event brought together some of those athletes who competed in the days before Title IX. Although their days in competition were decades behind them, Millikin honored them with a athletic participation letter for their contribution to Big Blue athletic history. 

Elaine Miller 2

Dr. Elaine Miller spoke about women's participation in the Women's Athletic Association (WAA) during the university's 50 Years of Women Athletics celebration in May. 

Dr. Elaine Miller, a class of 1959 graduate, was named the WAA Girl of 1959 and spoke at the 50th anniversary celebration on female athletic competition at the time. 

"I remember how much I enjoyed my involvement in athletics, but I did not remember being a performance star," Miller said.

To prepare for her speech, Miller went back and looked at her Millikin yearbooks — called the Millidek — from her time as a student. 

Elaine Miller

Dr. Elaine Miller was Millikin's Women's Athletic Association (WAA) Girl of 1959. Miller spoke at the university's 50 Years of Women Athletics celebration in May. 

"(Going through the yearbook) was not only nostalgic, it was an eye opener in terms of the attention to women and athletics," Miller said. "(In the 1959 yearbook), there were 27 pages on men's athletics and one page about women's athletics and one about cheerleaders. Up until about 1972, about 1% of athletic spending went to women's sports."

WAA participants

The women that participated in Women's Athletic Association events at Millikin University in 1959. 

Pastor Marge Overlot, of Bethany, provided the invocation at the luncheon event and she spoke about her athletic opportunities growing up in Central Illinois in the 1950s. 

"For myself, I am certain I would have been a point guard on a basketball team early in the 50s because I was really quick. I was a cheerleader for the Pana Panthers for four years, which is just not the same thing," Overlot said. "It is exciting to be here to show appreciation to the women who were instrumental in bringing athletic events to Millikin prior to Title IX. It is my hope that everyone in this room is proud of their accomplishments."

Lettering ceremony 2

Former Millikin athletes and the family of former athletes received participation letters during the university's 50 Years of Women Athletics celebration in May. 

Among those receiving letters were three original members of Millikin's first women's basketball team — Pat (McCormick) Winn, Martha (Rainous) Goller and Nelle Bradford — as well as family members of former players who had passed away. 

During Miller's final year at Millikin, she worked as a senior assistant to the intramural program, helping to run the volleyball, badminton, softball, bowling and basketball programs. 

The version of basketball that they played then was much different and based in now outdated ideas of how women should compete in sports. 

Millikin museum

Before women's sports were officially recognized by the university, Millikin female athletes participated in Women's Athletic Association (WAA) events. 

"I believe it dated back to the 19th century, that if women overexerted themselves physically, it would be harmful to their health," Miller said. "The rules for women's basketball was half court and three dribbles max. So teams of six women each had three women deployed to each half of the court. There was no boxing (out) and it was a rule-intended that women's competition was appropriately gracious."

Lettering ceremony

Former Millikin athletes and the family of former athletes received participation letters during the university's 50 Years of Women Athletics celebration in May. 

For Lori Kerans, the long-time former Big Blue women's basketball coach and current Millikin's director of major gifts, honoring those who were overlooked is the correct thing to do. 

"There were opportunities to play but there wasn't opportunities to be recognized as an athlete as their male counterparts were," Kerans said. "The first 50 years of our journey is about providing opportunities for women to participate as athletes. I believe the next 50 years will be where women will make their mark as coaches, as general managers, as owners, as officials and as CEOs."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

MILLIKIIN

A look at some of the memorable players and coaches in Millikin women’s athletics:

Harriett Crannell (1970-86). Basketball. She began the program in 1970, then got backing from the university in 1973. She coached the Big Blue to the first NCAA Division III women’s basketball national tournament in 1982, and took them to the Final Four in 1985, finishing third.

Lori Kerans (1986-2018). Basketball. First a great player at Millikin under Crannell, Kerans took over the program from Cranell and won 556 games and the university’s only national title in 2005. Millikin made the NCAA Tournament 11 times under Kerans.

Julie Roe-Lach (1993-97). Basketball. An All-American player at Millikin who ranks third all-time on Millikin’s scoring list, Roe-Lach became the Horizon League's Commissioner in 2021. She is in her seventh year overall with the Horizon League.

Debbie Kiick (2001-present). Volleyball. Softball. Kiick has 490 volleyball coaching wins and four NCAA Tournament appearances. Under Kiick, the Big Blue advanced to the second round in 2005 and 2017, and made it to the Sweet 16 in 2016. She also won 100 games as Millikin’s softball coach and a CCIW title.

Lindsay Ippel (2004-08). Basketball. Ippel emerged as a freshman when there was an injury during the 2005 season and played a large role in bringing home the national title. She went on to set Millikin records for points scored in a game (47 in 2006), season (679 in 07-08), career (2,017 from 2004-08), and also holds single-season (25.9 in 06-07) and career (20.4) scoring average records, and single-season (65.8 in 06-07) and 58.8 career field goal percentage records

Audrey Krajec (2011-14). Volleyball. Krajek is Millikin’s all-time leader in kills for a career (2,264), season (726 in 2013) and single match (32 in 2012). She was CCIW Co-Player of the Year in both 2013 and ‘14.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meridian’s Katy Hendricks talks about softball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News