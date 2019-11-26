Big Blue women beat Webster to extend winning streak to six to start season

DECATUR — The Millikin women's basketball improved to 6-0 with a 78-56 win over Webster University on Tuesday.

After a tie at 2-2, Millikin had the lead for the entire game. The Big Blue led 20-15 after the first quarter and 38-27 at halftime. Webster made a run late in the third quarter and pulled to within seven points with 9:55 remaining in the game. With the score 52-45, Millikin went on an 18-4 run to build a 70-49 advantage with 3:56 left to play.

Millikin shot 47 percent (29-62) from the field while holding Webster to 32 percent (19-60). Millikin out-rebounded the Gorlocks 49-32. Millikin dominated the paint, outscoring Webster 44-32.

Senior Brianna Anthony led Millikin (6-0) with a career-high 23 points. She went 8-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Freshman Bailey Coffman had her third career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Jordan Hildebrand had 11 points and six rebounds along with five steals.

Addison Beussink led Webster (2-3) with 22 points and seven rebounds.

