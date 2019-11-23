Calvin Fisher's clutch free throws give Millikin men season's first win

JACKSONVILLE — Calvin Fisher drew a foul with three seconds left and knocked down both free throws to give the Millikin men's basketball team its first win of the season, beating Illinois College 67-66 on Saturday.

Millikin (1-4) led by six, 64-58, with three minutes left. But IC (2-3) tied the game with a minute left on a jumper by Tre Rogers, then took the lead, 66-65, on a Rogers layup with 20 seconds left.

Down by 1, Millikin called a timeout with seven seconds left, and IC's TJ Ervin fouled Fisher, a Monticello grad, with three seconds remaining.

Jake Hampton had 19 points to lead Millikin. Fisher had 14 points and a team-leading eight assists. Cole Laurence had eight points and eight rebounds.

Millikin women vs. Eureka

WHEN: Sunday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur

RECORDS: Millikin is 4-0; Eureka is 3-0

BROADCAST: Radio on WDZ 1050 AM, online at nowdecatur.com; live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=41&type=Live

OF NOTE: At 4-0, Millikin is off to its best start since 2005-06, and another win will give the Big Blue its best start since beginning 10-0 in 2000-01. Millikin was in control from start to finish in its win against Beloit in the Big Blue's last outing, and has never lost in 13 previous games against Eureka. Millikin's hot start has been led by 6-0 junior Jordan Hildebrand, who is averaging 18.3 points and 7 rebounds.

