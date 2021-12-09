Carlton Hall named Millikin's new head football coach

DECATUR — Carlton Hall has been named the Big Blue’s new head football coach, Millikin athletic director Craig White announced Thursday.

Hall was Millikin’s defensive coordinator the last two years.

“Carlton Hall is a person who builds relationships,” said White. “He has a presence and can connect with people. His football background is extensive, and he will use this knowledge to teach the young men at Millikin the game of football. I expect him to have great success in the coming years, and I very much look forward to working with him.”

Hall takes over for Dan Gritti, who led the Big Blue program since 2015 and posted a 27-26 record during those six seasons. Gritti led Millikin to a 7-3 record in 2017, which was the best record for the program since 2003.

Hall joined the Millikin staff back in April 2020, directing the Big Blue defense and coaching the linebackers. Hall has over 16 years of collegiate coaching experience.

“This is an incredibly special opportunity,” said Hall. "I would like to thank Dr. Craig White. The conversations we’ve had over the past two years and specifically the past 48 hours have brought us to this new beginning.

“This is a truly great day for Millikin football — for our program, our current players, former players, recruits and fans. That is my hope and belief for the future."

Prior to coming to Millikin, Hall spent three seasons at Southern Oregon University as linebackers coach. Hall was part of a staff that led Southern Oregon to a 12-1 record in 2017 and to the best two defensive seasons (2017 and 2018) statistically in school history. Hall’s coaching highlights include stops at Williams College, Yale, Houston and Harvard. Hall spent four seasons as the defensive line coach at Harvard and helped lead the team to two Ivy League Championships. While at Harvard, he coached 17 All-Ivy players and two players who went on to play in the National Football League.

“I want to make sure our student-athletes have a well-rounded experience while in college,” said Hall. “If all we do is teach these young men how to play football, we will have done them and this community a disservice. Our main goal, going forward, will be to assist and support our current student-athletes in all their endeavors. Not just on the field, but off the field as well.”

Hall played collegiately at Vanderbilt, where he was a three-year starter at linebacker. He was voted All-SEC and selected for the East-West Shrine All-Star Game. Hall led the Southeastern Conference in tackles with 97. Hall signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Chargers in 1998.

