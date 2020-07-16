College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) puts off decision on status of fall sports until next week

Gritti said Millikin's new president, Jim Reynolds, has a PhD in biology.

"He knows what is going on and can go through the information and make the best decision for our student athletes," Gritti said. "Our approach is to wait and see, just like we would treat any health issue for our players. If a player has a concussion, you have to wait to see him get diagnosed and if he is able to play, and that is happening for the whole team right now."

Gritti said there are still many options on the table as far as playing the season. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced they will play conference game only for in the fall.

"There are so many options that the presidents are looking at and I think they are committed to allowing us to play, but if it is not safe, they will make the hard decision just like you would expect any leaders to do," Gritti said.

PHOTOS: Millikin football

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.