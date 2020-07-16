College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) puts off decision on status of fall sports until next week

BLOOMINGTON — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin has decided to wait another week before deciding how fall sports will look in the league.
Illinois Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner said Thursday the presidents of the CCIW schools are waiting for an updated report from the NCAA on "Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines" before making their decision. Millikin is a member of the CCIW.
The CCIW school presidents anticipated receiving the NCAA report earlier this week before their meeting on Thursday morning. When that didn't happen they put off making a decision on CCIW sports until next Thursday or Friday, according to Wagner.
The NCAA later released its third installment of return-to-sport guidelines on Thursday afternoon.
Fall sports at Millikin include football, women's volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's swimming, men's and women's tennis, triathlon and men’s and women’s soccer.
As of now, Millikin football's season-opening game at Greenville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, is still on.
The Big Blue open their CCIW schedule two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Augustana College at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.
"We are full steam ahead as of now," Millikin football coach Dan Gritti said.
Gritti said Millikin's new president, Jim Reynolds, has a PhD in biology.
"He knows what is going on and can go through the information and make the best decision for our student athletes," Gritti said. "Our approach is to wait and see, just like we would treat any health issue for our players. If a player has a concussion, you have to wait to see him get diagnosed and if he is able to play, and that is happening for the whole team right now."
Gritti said there are still many options on the table as far as playing the season. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced they will play conference game only for in the fall.
"There are so many options that the presidents are looking at and I think they are committed to allowing us to play, but if it is not safe, they will make the hard decision just like you would expect any leaders to do," Gritti said.
PHOTOS: Millikin football
