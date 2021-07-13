College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) unveils new conference logo

NAPERVILLE — The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) has unveiled a new conference logo to kick off the 2021-22 academic year.

The CCIW partnered with New Jersey-based Skye Design Studios to develop a modernized look for the conference. With the help of SDS, the conference now has a new logo system that introduces ‘CCIW Blue’ to the original black and steel gray palette.

Beginning in November of 2020, SDS engaged with the CCIW office, student-athletes, coaches and administrators from all nine conference institutions for this initiative. During the Discovery Phase of the project, membership identified the conference’s strengths to be: broad-based and competitive athletic opportunities, high academic standards, and significant community engagement.

“This brand unveiling comes at a great time for the conference and its member institutions,” CCIW executive director Maureen Harty said in a statement. “We just completed our 75th year, and as we come out of this pandemic it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate a new chapter for the CCIW. It was important to maintain a tie to our rich history while also establishing an exciting and meaningful identity driven by our mission and core values.”

In the CCIW’s new primary logo, a horizontal line splits the "CCIW" initials as a tribute to the shared border connecting Illinois and Wisconsin. Two steel bars above and below represent strength.

In addition to the core conference logo, SDS worked with CCIW membership to develop the logo in each institution’s colors. These marks are intended to be used exclusively for school-specific applications such as uniforms, playing surfaces and apparel. Specific logos were also created to promote each of the conference’s 25 championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.