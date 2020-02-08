Controlled chaos: Millikin's men's volleyball team brings the sport to Decatur

Unexpected addition

Along with the youth, the roster includes two seniors: Outside hitter Erik Sanchez and middle blocker Jay Geanopoulos. Geanopoulos played volleyball in middle school and some of high school, but the 6-foot-4 accounting major thought he had put the sport behind him before having conversations with Lasher.

"Jay came to my office and said he wanted to get involved and that he had played back in high school," Lasher said. "He gave the guys campus tours during the initial recruiting period and he’s been great for us."

The energy of the underclassman has impressed Geanopoulos.

"They are a bunch of energetic guys and everyone knows about the men’s volleyball team on campus because they have come in and they have done the right things to get that exposure," he said. "We want to pack the stands at our games and see everyone come out and support us. I think there is a lot of excitement for it."

Geanopoulos will only get one year with the team but he hopes that it can be used as a foundation for the program.