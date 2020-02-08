Controlled chaos: Millikin's men's volleyball team brings the sport to Decatur

DECATUR — There's an expression Dylan Lasher uses to describe men's volleyball, but it could also be used to describe the beginning of the Big Blue’s newest athletic program.
"It's controlled chaos," said Lasher, Millikin's men's volleyball coach.
Millikin announced the addition of men’s volleyball in November 2018 and when Lasher was hired in December, he had seven months to build a roster and get things together.
“The biggest thing was getting our name out there," Lasher said. "Millikin isn’t a huge school and men’s volleyball isn’t a huge sport, so it was about getting on the map as soon as possible."
Lasher’s first stops in recruiting were out to the Chicago area, which is one of the hottest growth areas for the sport in the country. Millikin’s central location also allows it to recruit from clubs in St. Louis and Indianapolis.
“I attended a lot of club tournaments, Chicago, Florida, East Coast, West Coast. We have five guys from Illinois (on the roster), all from the Chicagoland area,” Lasher said. “I needed people who wanted to come in and start a legacy and get fired up about this and put Millikin on the map for men’s volleyball.”
Millikin (1-6) opened its first homestand at the Griswold Center last week with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Rockford University and plays two matches against Concordia University Chicago on Sunday.
Freshman setter Robbie Maida from Lockport is one of 12 freshmen on a roster that includes players from both coasts and Guam. The team has its initial games behind them and is finding its identity.
"We are molding pretty well," Maida said. "Coming together at the beginning, there is a little butting of heads, but after that first month we have all come together and it has started to flow pretty well."
Millikin’s team joins four other CCIW schools that already have men’s volleyball programs in Carthage, Augustana, North Central and North Park. Loras and Greenville Colleges are currently associate members and Wesleyan will add its team in 2021.
"In the CCIW, we do have some very established teams with national recognition," Lasher said. "Carthage is ranked No. 5 in the country right now and North Central has received some national ranking votes."
Lasher has experience in building a program from the ground up. He became women’s assistant coach and then quickly head coach at Chatham University, in Pittsburgh, for a program that was 8-166 over the previous 10 seasons. Within two years, the team was 17-10 and in the conference race.
"We are in the building stages (here at Millikin) for sure," he said. "The team is a bunch of 18- and 19-year-olds right now. As we recruit, we will want to bring in more and more talented guys who will give our guys competition."
Unexpected addition
Along with the youth, the roster includes two seniors: Outside hitter Erik Sanchez and middle blocker Jay Geanopoulos. Geanopoulos played volleyball in middle school and some of high school, but the 6-foot-4 accounting major thought he had put the sport behind him before having conversations with Lasher.
"Jay came to my office and said he wanted to get involved and that he had played back in high school," Lasher said. "He gave the guys campus tours during the initial recruiting period and he’s been great for us."
The energy of the underclassman has impressed Geanopoulos.
"They are a bunch of energetic guys and everyone knows about the men’s volleyball team on campus because they have come in and they have done the right things to get that exposure," he said. "We want to pack the stands at our games and see everyone come out and support us. I think there is a lot of excitement for it."
Geanopoulos will only get one year with the team but he hopes that it can be used as a foundation for the program.
"Our biggest goal is to win. I came in here with the goal to help the team and build a legacy for this team and start them on the right track," he said. "We might not be immediately winning all these games but when I look back in four years when these guys are seniors and they are up there as one of the top dogs in men’s volleyball."
