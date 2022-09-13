 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILLIKIN

Decatur's Peerless Cleaning enters into Name, Image and Likeness deal with two Millikin student athletes

DECATUR — Two Millikin students have recently become trendsetters in the world of the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) as the first Big Blue athletes to signing NIL agreements. 

Elyce Knudsen NIL

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen recently signed a Name, Image and Likeness agreement with Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services of Decatur. 

Big Blue women's basketball All-American Elyce Knudsen and wrestler Jordan Carson reached an agreement with Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services of Decatur.

While NIL deals have become more common place with and lucrative for student athletes at Division I schools, DIII athletes have also begun to find opportunities in the NIL market. That was what attracted Peerless owner Brad Wike to the idea of supporting the athletes. 

“As a former college athlete, I understand the time, effort, and commitment it takes to compete at the college level,” Wike said. “We see this as a great opportunity to support our local students.”

The agreement will be in place as Knudsen and Carson complete during the 2022-23 school year. Specific details of the agreement were not made available. 

PeerlessNIL-ElyceKundsen-JayWoodrum.jpg

Millikin women's basketball player Elyce Knudsen shakes hands with Peerless Cleaning marketing director Jay Woodrum after reaching a Name, Image and Likeness agreement. 

Knudsen, a junior accounting major, was named All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and D3hoops.com last season. She was the CCIW's Player of the Year after averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds as Millikin returned the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16. 

Jordan Carson Millikin wrestling

Millikin wrestler Jordan Carson was a team captain last season and had a 22-16 record at 149 pounds. 

Carson, a graduate student at Millikin, was named the Big Blue's team co-captain last season. He earned all-CCIW honors last season as the Big Blue squad won their third consecutive CCIW team title. Carson was also an academic all-conference pick the past two seasons. 

PeerlessNIL-JordanCarson-JayWoodrum.jpg

Millikin wrestler Jordan Carson, right, shakes hands with Peerless Cleaning marketing director Jay Woodrum after reaching a Name, Image and Likeness agreement. 

“Jordan and Elyce have excelled both in the classroom and their athletic careers, making them the ideal student-athletes to represent Peerless in this deal,” said Peerless marketing director and Millikin alum Jay Woodrum. 

Peerless Cleaning has been in business since 1945, offering dry cleaning, carpet, tile and upholstery cleaning, as well as fire, mold and water damage restoration.

+5 
Jordan Carson mug

Carson

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
+5 
Elyce Kundsen mug

Knudsen 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

