Dorian Hobbs Jr. named Millikin assistant men's basketball coach

DECATUR -- Dorian “DJ” Hobbs Jr. is joining the Millikin University staff as an assistant men’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator.
Hobbs is returning for his second stint at Millikin after spending the 2016-2017 season with the Big Blue where he served as the varsity team assistant coach and head coach for the junior varsity team. Hobbs returns to Millikin to serve as an assist to new head coach Kramer Soderberg in his debut season.
After leaving Millikin in 2017, Hobbs returned to his alma mater, Culver-Stockton College, where he was the assistant coach and head developmental coach. Hobbs helped the Wildcats beat numerous ranked opponents and the team doubled its win totals in his first season back.
During his time back at C-SC, Hobbs coached one All-American, six All-Conference players and two freshmen of the year players. Hobbs has coaching experience with AAU organizations such as the Southwestern Illinois Jets, Chicago LockDown, and H.I.T. (Hoops Intensity Training). In the 2015-2016 season, Hobbs was the graduate assistant coach at Western Illinois University.
Hobbs played his collegiately at Culver-Stockton College where he was a one-year starter and one-year captain. He played on teams that were ranked in the top 25 nationally and qualified for the national tournament twice, finishing in the final eight his sophomore year.
Hobbs graduated from C-SC with a bachelor’s degree in media communications and double minors in history and religion and philosophy. Hobbs will be completing his master’s degree in coaching from the University of Cumberlands in August 2021.