Dorian Hobbs Jr. named Millikin assistant men's basketball coach

DECATUR -- Dorian “DJ” Hobbs Jr. is joining the Millikin University staff as an assistant men’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator.

Hobbs is returning for his second stint at Millikin after spending the 2016-2017 season with the Big Blue where he served as the varsity team assistant coach and head coach for the junior varsity team. Hobbs returns to Millikin to serve as an assist to new head coach Kramer Soderberg in his debut season.

After leaving Millikin in 2017, Hobbs returned to his alma mater, Culver-Stockton College, where he was the assistant coach and head developmental coach. Hobbs helped the Wildcats beat numerous ranked opponents and the team doubled its win totals in his first season back.