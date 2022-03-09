Five things to know about Millikin's road to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament

DECATUR — Millikin women's basketball had to put the tough loss behind it.

The Big Blue were surprised at home by Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Tournament championship game and it could have been their last game of the season had they not been awarded an at-large bid to the NCAA DIII Tournament.

"From now on, I always want them to win that conference tournament so they don't have to wait for the at-large. That was horrible," Millikin fifth-year center Jordan Hildebrand said. "I was ready for it to be Monday immediately to find out if we made it. Just getting to sit in the classroom and experience that with the team was an awesome feeling."

It could have been easy to let the disappointing loss to the Titans be a cloud over their NCAA experience. But by the time the Big Blue made their bus ride to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for their opening round game against Wartburg College, it felt like they were in a whole other season.

"It was a whole different atmosphere. After the selection show, we were in the gym getting shots up. We were ready for it after that setback and we were ready to work hard," Hildebrand said.

Millikin ran away with an opening round win, 81-68, and was led by 36 points from Elyce Knudsen. The Big Blue handled regional host University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in round two in a tighter game, 59-56.

"I think there was a lot of excitement in that first game and once you get past that first round, you really want to keep going," Millikin junior Bailey Coffman said. "I think the excitement lifted us in both of those games."

Playing in back-to-back games during the NCAA Tournament makes the second game more of a test of will than the ability to game plan.

"That Saturday game is always tough because of the short turnaround. You need to be fully focused on Friday to get that win. Saturday is about who has more guts and can be tougher in that game," Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. "I thought we did a good job of that and found a way to get a win, regardless of how we played. People stepped up and we found ways to get stops (against Eau Claire) when it was needed."

Another standout performance

In Elyce Knudsen's two seasons at Millikin, she has many standout performances, but her 36 points against Wartburg in the opening round may have been her best.

"To walk into your first NCAA game and play like she did, it really turned some heads on a national level," Lett said. "She is getting the attention that she realistically has earned at this point."

Knudsen was successful at finding the basket in both games – she had a team-high 22 points against Eau Claire – even when defenses were focused on her.

"They tried a lot of different things in both games to slow her down and she was able to still be stable for us," Lett said. "That is something that is really important for a big-time player in the NCAA Tournament. They are going to be prepared for you and they are going to throw everything at you. She stepped up with a lot of poise."

Knudsen and Coffman are often a 1-2 offensive punch in the Millikin box score and the pair has a bond on the court.

"The best part about playing with Elyce is that she brings a calmness to the game," Coffman said. "You can count on her on the floor and every team knows the ball is going to her."

Knudsen's scoring this season set a new sophomore record for the Big Blue with 598 points, breaking the record of 469 points by Lindsay Ippel during the 2005-06 season. In all of DIII, Knudsen is second in the country in field goals made with 237 and her 598 points rank her third overall.

Reaching the goal

After her senior season ended with a CCIW Tournament championship but no NCAA Tournament because of COVID restrictions, Hildebrand decided to use her extra year of eligibility to come back in hopes of making an NCAA run.

"I was so excited for the trip up there. I was ready to leave and get up there right away," Hildebrand said. "This season it has been building and it was one of the main reasons that I came back. It has been building for five years and to do this with my teammates is awesome. From my sophomore year to now, I feel like I have continued to grow over and over again."

Hildebrand was ready to reach that NCAA goal and had 18 points, five rebounds and four steals in the Wartburg game. She is now seventh on the Big Blue's all-time scoring list with 1,418 points and holds the school record for games played at 118.

"I think when you come back to achieve something, that weighs on you a little bit. I think more than anything, Jordan wants to win," Lett said. "At this point, we have probably achieved more than she ever dreamed of as a freshman. Now it is just to enjoy the process and enjoy the fruits of your labor a little bit."

Head in the game

In the tight matchup against Eau Claire, Big Blue senior Aubrey Staton's focus on the game was critical at two keys moments.

With Millikin up by a point, 57-56, a Big Blue turnover gave the ball back to the Blugolds with 16 seconds left and a chance to take the lead. Staton came through with a steal with three seconds remaining to seal the victory.

"Aubrey did a really good job of what was going on in the moment," Lett said. "She was fully understanding of matchups and the different foul situations and what we wanted to do."

As the clock was winding down toward halftime, a Millikin substitution error had the team with no point guard on the court for the team's final possession.

"I noticed it as soon as the sub happened and I was trying not to freak us out," Lett said. "Aubrey immediately said she would do it and be the one and took the ball up the court. She ended up hitting a 3 before the half. It showed the composure she has in the game to fully know what is going on on the floor all the time."

From player to coach

The person with the most NCAA experience on the women's team is Lett, who led Illinois Wesleyan to the NCAA DIII title in the 2011-12 season. That championship game occurred at Hope College in Holland, Michigan, where the Big Blue will be headed for Friday's game.

It will be nearly 10 years exactly since that championship season when Lett leads the Big Blue (23-6) against Hope (28-1).

"It will be a weird feeling to go back. Hope does an amazing job of hosting NCAA events so it is going to feel like the Final Four and how the NCAA Tournament should feel," Lett said. "It kills me sometimes to not be able to be out there. It is rewarding in a totally different way as a coach.

"Just to see the passion that they are playing with and the emotions that they have. It really pulls at your heart strings. It makes you more emotional than I ever was as a player because you want it so badly for them."

